'The only one you can put in that match is him' - John Cena tipped to face top RAW Superstar at WrestleMania 37 (Exclusive)

John Cena's WrestleMania status is quite a confusing topic to discuss. While the dirt sheets state that Cena is penciled in for a WrestleMania appearance, the man himself recently revealed that it would be very tough for him to be at this year's Showcase of the Immortals due to filming commitments.

However, speculation about John Cena's return continues to dominate the wrestling world, and there is still a possibility that he will make himself available for a mega match at the 'Show of Shows.'

Vince Russo revealed an exciting scenario for John Cena during the latest episode of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

The current storyline direction seems to be heading towards a Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 37. Vince Russo, though, hopes that McIntyre vs. Sheamus is just a red herring and WWE has another match lined up for the title showdown.

Russo feels John Cena is the only Superstar who can be booked in a match against Drew McIntyre. Vince Russo also believes that John Cena has been kayfabing a potential return with his recent moves.

The former WWE head writer added that having Edge, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, and John Cena in the two marquee title matches at WrestleMania is WWE's best bet.

Here's what Vince Russo had to say about a potential John Cena vs. Drew McIntyre WrestleMania 37 match:

"I don't know. I can't believe they are going with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus at WrestleMania. I really can't. Hopefully, it's a smokescreen for something else. To me, the only one is, and he is kind of kayfabing it, and that's why I'm thinking, you know, it may be something. Bro, the only one you can put in that match is Cena. Really the only one. If you've got Edge, and Roman, and Cena, and McIntyre, you're not going to do better than that."

As stated earlier, John Cena isn't confident about the prospects of having a match at WrestleMania 37, but nothing can be ruled out in the WWE.

Is John Cena the best WrestleMania opponent for Drew McIntyre? Is that the actual plan that will be revealed in due time? We'll have to wait and see how it all unfolds.

For now, the focus is on the Elimination Chamber PPV, where Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against five other former world champions.

