WWE NXT's first premium live event of 2023, Vengeance Day, is set to take place tonight in North Carolina, and it looks like Carmelo Hayes is ready for today's event as he took to Twitter to hype up his scheduled matchup.

Hayes has become one of the developmental brand's fastest-rising talents. He is a former two-time NXT North American Champion and has been heavily featured on the former black-and-gold brand's weekly programming. He also played a role in the return of top WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, who gave Hayes a shout-out on a recent edition of The Bump.

At Vengeance Day, Hayes will be taking on former multi-time Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews in a two-out-of-three falls matchup. To promote the match, Carmelo took to Twitter and stated that he is feeling undeniable ahead of his heavily anticipated showdown.

"Woke up today and chose to be undeniable," tweeted Hayes.

Carmelo Hayes has had big moments at NXT events in the past

Carmelo Hayes won over the hearts of the WWE Universe with his high-flying athletic ability and cool demeanor in the ring. Last year he and Ricochet went viral for a spot they had in their Worlds Collide showdown, a spot that was then replicated in the 2023 Royal Rumble between Ricochet and Logan Paul. Don't worry, Hayes is asking for royalties.

However, Apollo Crews is also looking to get himself back into the spotlight. He and Hayes have been feuding since the beginning of the year, and has defeated the former North American Champion in tag team action.

Hayes holds a singles victory over Crews, with today's two-out-of-three falls showdown serving as the final chapter in what has been an intense rivalry.

