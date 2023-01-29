NXT star Carmelo Hayes is demanding royalties for an insane spot that occurred between Logan Paul and Ricochet at this evening's WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

Hayes has been one of NXT's biggest standouts. He is a former two-time NXT North American Champion and was the brand's final Cruiserweight Champion before the belt was officially retired at the beginning of 2022. His biggest highlight was a victory over Ricochet at the Worlds Collide event that took place last September.

Speaking of his match with Ricochet, the two had their own insane spot at Worlds Collide, one that showed off each man's incredible high-risk offense.

A similar spot was repeated between Ricochet and Logan Paul at this evening's Royal Rumble event, which had the fans in the Alamodome going crazy. This is what prompted Hayes to demand royalties as the spot looked incredibly familiar to anyone who remembers it.

"Hoping to get some sort of royalties for this," he tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Carmelo Hayes will next be in action at NXT Vengeance Day

Carmelo Hayes may not receive the royalties he wants for tonight's Royal Rumble, but he has a chance to take the next step in his career. He is all set to take on Apollo Crews at the February 4th NXT Vengeance Day event. The match will be a two-out-of-three falls and is sure to be one of the featured bouts on the card.

Hayes has been public about his desire to go after Bron Breakker and the NXT Championship. But Crews, a former Intercontinental Champion, is standing in his way. When the Vengeance Day matchup was announced he joked about sweeping Crews by beating him twice in a row.

While Carmelo Hayes and Ricochet's spot was amazing, the Ricochet and Paul one took place on a much larger scale.

