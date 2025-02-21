Women's champion set for major grudge match on WWE SmackDown

A major champion is set for a grudge match during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. There have been massive changes to the upcoming edition of the blue brand to accommodate The Rock's surprise return.

Ad

Earlier today, Tiffany Stratton took a massive shot at Candice LeRae and referred to her as Nia Jax's lackey. Megan Morant announced on WWE Now that The Buff Barbie will be squaring off against the 39-year-old on SmackDown. Stratton used to be in alliance with Jax and LeRae, but that came to an end after she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to capture the WWE Women's Championship from The Irresistible Force last month.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Charlotte Flair was the last person standing earlier this month in the Women's Royal Rumble Match and has elected to challenge Tiffany Stratton for her title at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

Vince Russo claims WWE buried Tiffany Stratton last week on SmackDown

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently claimed that the company had buried Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown last week following her title defense against Nia Jax.

Ad

Stratton picked up the victory via disqualification to retain her title but was beaten down by Jax and LeRae following the match. Charlotte Flair then showed up to name the 25-year-old as her WrestleMania 41 opponent as she was lying on the canvas following the attack.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, Russo suggested that the promotion buried Stratton by leaving her alone in the ring as Flair cut her promo. The veteran stated that someone should have helped the reigning champion to the back as opposed to how the show played out.

Ad

"So, Nia Jax hurts Tiffany Stratton. Stratton's the champion. Okay, so the ring loads up with referees and agents and they're checking on Stratton. Tiffany Stratton is doing a job. She's selling, selling, selling, selling. Tommy, then they all leave her in the middle of the ring so Charlotte can come out? That is your champion, she's hurt, we're not gonna help her to the back, we're all just going to leave? Do you know how pi*s-poor that is, Tommy? It totally buried her. It totally made her weak," Russo said.

Ad

The Queen missed 14 months of action due to a major injury before her return at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Only time will tell if the veteran can capture the title from Stratton at WrestleMania 41 later this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE