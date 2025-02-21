Tiffany Stratton takes shot at WWE SmackDown star; gives her an unflattering nickname

Tiffany Stratton delivered a warning to a 39-year-old star ahead of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax to become WWE Women's Champion last month on SmackDown.

Ahead of tonight's show, the promotion shared a video of Stratton as she was arriving at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Stratton sent a warning to Candice LeRae and suggested that she stay out of her business. She also gave the veteran a new nickname by referring to her as the lackey for Nia Jax.

"Candice, or should I say Nia's lackey, been there, done that, ew. Stay out of my business, and leave me alone. I have a WrestleMania match to worry about and you do not deserve my Tiffy Time. Toodles," she said. [From 0:01 - 0:16]

Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match earlier this month and will be challenging Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas later this year.

Tiffany Stratton teases major change to WWE Women's Championship

SmackDown star Tiffany Stratton recently shared that she would be open to making cosmetic changes to her title.

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez on the Unlikely show, Stratton was asked if she would consider adding pink to her championship. The 25-year-old stated that it was a possibility and noted that a pink title would align with her character.

“You know, I say never say never. I’m Tiffany Stratton—I’m an icon living, I’m a legend living—so never say never. I feel like a pink title would totally fit Tiffany Stratton, and it would just embody everything that Tiffy Time is. So, you’ll have to wait and see, guys!” she said. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Stratton used to be in alliance with Nia Jax and Candice LeRae but left them behind after capturing the title. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between the champion and Charlotte Flair on the road to WrestleMania 41.

