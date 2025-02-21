Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (February 21, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is stacked with exciting matches and top superstars. Interestingly, it will also feature a return from a real-life member of The Bloodline, which can change the trajectory of the Road to WrestleMania.

The February 21, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The arena, which can hold up to 18,500 people, is home to the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

Several WWE weekly shows have been held at tonight's arena since 2000. Aside from SmackDown, RAW, ECW, Main Event, and NXT, it was also the location of a few Premium Live Events like the 2001 Royal Rumble, 2009 Extreme Rules, 2011 Hell in a Cell, and the 2012 Elimination Chamber.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. A single ticket costs $25 to $850, while two tickets cost $45 to $691.

What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown episode?

As of this writing, three matches are currently set for tonight's Friday Night SmackDown, along with a shocking return from The Rock.

Fans last saw The Rock on NXT's New Year's Evil event in January this year. Many thought he might not return on the Road to WrestleMania, but that all changed when he announced that he is set to return to WWE SmackDown tonight and warned that he will "f**k up" a certain's superstar's life.

Another member of the Anoa'i family who will be present tonight is Jimmy Uso. For weeks, the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion has been feuding with Drew McIntyre, even superkicking The Scottish Warrior last week backstage. Tonight, both men will face off in a singles match.

A major tag team match is also set for tonight. Last week, Solo Sikoa accidentally cost Jacob Fatu a spot at the Elimination Chamber during his qualifying match, making Damian Priest advance in the contest. However, they will have to get over any tension tonight as Solo, Jacob, and Tama Tonga will take on Braun Strowman, Damian Priest, and Cody Rhodes.

Finally, a championship will also be defended tonight. WWE SmackDown's tag team roster has been on fire lately, with DIY creating more enemies than friends. Tonight, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa will defend the Tag Team Championship against Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

