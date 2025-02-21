  • home icon
WWE Superstar to turn on Jacob Fatu on the orders of Solo Sikoa on SmackDown this week? Potential Bloodline swerve analyzed

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu on SmackDown last week [Image Credits: WWE.com]
The Bloodline story completely turned around since Solo Sikoa returned to SmackDown after a couple of weeks away. The former Tribal Chief was confronted by his partner Jacob Fatu, and both men appeared to tease a feud between them ahead of WrestleMania.

While Fatu vs. Sikoa would be a massive storyline, things could get pretty interesting if Tama Tonga followed the former NXT North American Champion's orders and betrayed Jacob Fatu. This could introduce Fatu to the entire roster as a singles star and a massive threat to everyone in his path.

Solo Sikoa unleashed an attack on Cody Rhodes following his return a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown. Additionally, last week's episode featured a confrontation between Fatu and Sikoa backstage, suggesting that Fatu was unhappy with Sikoa for walking out on them after his loss to Roman Reigns in the Tribal Combat.

Moreover, Jacob Fatu was a part of the Men's Elimination Chamber qualifying match when Sikoa came out to assist his Bloodline member. However, things turned around when he accidentally took out Tama Tonga while attempting to attack the Undisputed WWE Champion. Ultimately, the distraction resulted in Fatu losing the match.

While Fatu and Sikoa may no longer be on the same page, Tama Tonga could make things interesting if he turned on Jacob Fatu to join forces with Solo Sikoa. This could eventually give the opportunity for Jacob Fatu to bring a new name from the family to the main roster, potentially Hikuleo.

Two Bloodline members reportedly set to collide at WrestleMania 41

While the storyline has already teased a match between them, reports suggest that WWE is planning to book a Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa match in the future. According to recent updates from WrestleVotes, Sikoa vs. Fatu is the new plan WWE is working on for WrestleMania 41.

A possible match between the two men could add some major twists to the entire Bloodline story, continuing one of the greatest storylines in recent history. Only time will tell what WWE has planned next for The Bloodline.

