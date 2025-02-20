Details on Solo Sikoa's new WrestleMania 41 opponent following backstage change (Exclusive)

Solo Sikoa was reportedly supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, but that changed as of January 6th. A new report has now emerged, revealing when he was informed of a major change to his WrestleMania plans.

In the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass, JoeyVotes and TC discussed WWE's plans for Solo Sikoa at WrestleMania 41. It has been known for a little while now that his originally planned match against Roman Reigns is now unlikely to happen. The Undisputed Tribal Chief is now expected to face Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows.

As for Solo, JoeyVotes reported that WWE informed him of the change in plans around the time of RAW's Netflix premiere. He is now expected to face Jacob Fatu on the Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas, and its seeds were planted on the February 14 edition of SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa to suffer another major loss at WrestleMania 41?

It has been a brutal few months for Solo Sikoa, starting in late November at Survivor Series: WarGames. If it wasn't enough that he lost to Cody Rhodes and failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Title multiple times, the former self-proclaimed Tribal Chief suffered a huge blow when his team lost to the OG Bloodline and CM Punk in the Men's WarGames Match.

Following that, he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the season premiere of RAW on Netflix, seemingly confirming the end of their rivalry. After a brief leave of absence, he once again returned to attack Cody Rhodes. Assuming an Undisputed WWE Title match gets made official, he will most certainly lose again.

And to think of him facing Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania, it's hard to imagine The Street Champ walking out victorious. Alternatively, Sikoa giving Fatu his first televised pinfall loss would be a huge moment. It could also lead to their feud extending beyond WrestleMania, with The Tribal Wolf eventually walking out as the winner.

However, considering Triple H's safe booking, it's likely Jacob Fatu will walk out victorious on his WrestleMania debut. But this is speculative at this point. It will be interesting to see what The Game has in store for Sikoa.

If you use this exclusive, please provide credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to listen to WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass.

