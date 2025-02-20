Drew McIntyre to attack and injure Roman Reigns' closest ally on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the potential

Drew McIntyre will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber, looking to get a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. The Scottish Warrior has been on a relentless quest for a World Title ever since he was outsmarted by The Bloodline at Clash at the Castle 2022. However, this week on SmackDown, he could unleash his mayhem on one of Roman Reigns' closest allies.

Jimmy Uso could be the one to face McIntyre's wrath. Both superstars are set to clash in a one-on-one match on the upcoming edition of the blue brand after what transpired between them last week. Big Jim could pull off a huge upset this week as he might steal a roll-up victory over the former WWE Champion. However, this may not sit well with the latter.

An embarrassing loss against The OG Bloodline member could force Drew McIntyre to snap. As a result, he might launch a merciless attack on Jimmy Uso after the match, assaulting him at ringside. The Scottish Psychopath could wreak havoc on Uso, injuring the latter (in the storyline) on SmackDown.

The possibility of it happening is quite good as it will make McIntyre look like a legitimate threat heading into the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Moreover, a victory over Drew McIntyre on SmackDown would also elevate Jimmy Uso. Should it happen this week, The Road to WrestleMania will take an interesting turn.

Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania 41 feud to begin at Elimination Chamber?

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event is on the horizon and the Men's Chamber Match will determine Cody Rhodes' challenger for WrestleMania 41. Although Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest contenders in the contest, he is currently not expected to win the Elimination Chamber Match.

Regardless, it could be where WWE may sow the seeds of his potential match for The Show of Shows. There is a good possibility that The Scottish Warrior may get eliminated from the Men's Chamber Match by his potential WrestleMania 41 challenger. Should it happen, it could lead to a program between them.

Currently, the situation is quite unclear as to who could Drew McIntyre share the ring with at the spectacle in Las Vegas. Damian Priest was previously rumored to be his opponent for the April extravaganza. However, WWE is reportedly considering other options for The Scottish Warrior.

Regardless of how things shape up, the likelihood of Drew's WrestleMania 41 feud starting at Elimination Chamber is quite good. It remains to be seen how things shape up in Toronto.

