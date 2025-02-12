John Cena to face former RAW Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 41 instead of Cody Rhodes? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania 41 is set to be an emotional roller coaster ride for wrestling fans as John Cena will step into the spectacle for the last time as an active WWE Superstar. The Cenation Leader is rumored to face Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, Triple H may pull off a massive swerve that may change the course of 'Mania.

John Cena could face Drew McIntyre at the April extravaganza in Las Vegas. Previously, The Scottish Warrior was rumored to be involved in a feud with Damian Priest at The Showcase of The Immortals. However, recent reports from Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone state that WWE is reconsidering McIntyre's WrestleMania 41 plans.

This happened after fans vociferously advocated for Drew McIntyre to be involved in a bigger match at Mania. While CM Punk is not expected to reignite his feud with McIntyre, stars like Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes do not seem to be on the list of his potential opponents either. Therefore, the one name that can give the former RAW Tag Team Champion a high-profile match is John Cena.

The 16-time World Champion could face Drew McIntyre in a first-time-ever clash at The Grandest Stage of Them All. With a proper build, this has the potential to be a generational feud. A program with a legendary star like Cena could significantly elevate McIntyre's status in the company. Hence, the chances of it happening at WrestleMania 41 seem plausible.

Should WWE be heading in this direction for The Cenation Leader, Cody Rhodes could face CM Punk at The Show of Shows. However, this is currently nothing but speculation.

John Cena to be eliminated by Drew McIntyre in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match?

Elimination Chamber is set to be WWE's upcoming premium live event and fans' excitement is at an all-time high. John Cena and Drew McIntyre are two of the participants in the Men's Chamber Match this year. The winner of the bout is set to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

Cena is currently the favorite to win the contest. However, a heartbreaking scene could unfold inside the steel structure as McIntyre could crush the veteran's dreams. He could pin The Cenation Leader in the middle of the ring and eliminate him from the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Should such an angle happen, it could pave the way for a match between both superstars at this year's WrestleMania. Moreover, Drew McIntyre eliminating John Cena would provide The Scottish Warrior with much-needed momentum even if he ends up losing the Elimination Chamber Match.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Cena and McIntyre as WWE heads to WrestleMania 41.

