  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Impact Wrestling
  • World Champion Finally Breaks Silence After Being Forced To Vacate Title & Being Unable To Wrestle Anymore

World Champion Finally Breaks Silence After Being Forced To Vacate Title & Being Unable To Wrestle Anymore

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Oct 02, 2025 01:54 GMT
The star had to give up the title (Credit: TNA Victory Road Countdown)
The star had to give up the title (Credit: TNA Victory Road Countdown)

A World Champion has now broken her silence after being forced to vacate her title. She also announced that she was unable to wrestle any longer.

Ad

Ash by Elegance aka Dana Brooke Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking Announcement

Recently on TNA Victory Road, Ash by Elegance aka Dana Brooke made her way out to the ring, where she revealed that she had to vacate her Knockout World Title. She said that she was unable to continue wrestling any longer, breaking down in tears.

The star has now broken her silence on social media. Other than a post saying thank you to everyone, she had maintained a silence and left everyone wondering about what was next. The star has spoken out now and said that she had taken a break to soak everything in, but now, she would be back to regular programming again from the next day.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It appears that the star will be on social media again. It remains to be seen if she clarifies the reason for stepping away from wrestling, as that is yet to be explained.

"Ok.. after a litte much needed break to soak everything in.. I'll be back tomorrow to regular programming."
Ad

What Did Ash by Elegance Say About Being Unable To Wrestle?

Speaking on the mic, Dana Brooke revealed that she was not able to wrestle any longer and being unable to compete, she had to step away from the company's in-ring competition. As a result of this, she had to give up the title as well.

"But unfortunately, as you know. Life throws you some curveballs and that is exactly what I am going through. I am no longer able to compete and do what I love to do. So, with that being said, I am stepping away from in-ring competition and with a heavy heart, I have to forfeit this title."

It remains to be seen what happens next with the star and whether she wrestles again.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications