A World Champion has now broken her silence after being forced to vacate her title. She also announced that she was unable to wrestle any longer. Ash by Elegance aka Dana Brooke Breaks Silence After Heartbreaking AnnouncementRecently on TNA Victory Road, Ash by Elegance aka Dana Brooke made her way out to the ring, where she revealed that she had to vacate her Knockout World Title. She said that she was unable to continue wrestling any longer, breaking down in tears.The star has now broken her silence on social media. Other than a post saying thank you to everyone, she had maintained a silence and left everyone wondering about what was next. The star has spoken out now and said that she had taken a break to soak everything in, but now, she would be back to regular programming again from the next day.It appears that the star will be on social media again. It remains to be seen if she clarifies the reason for stepping away from wrestling, as that is yet to be explained.&quot;Ok.. after a litte much needed break to soak everything in.. I'll be back tomorrow to regular programming.&quot;What Did Ash by Elegance Say About Being Unable To Wrestle?Speaking on the mic, Dana Brooke revealed that she was not able to wrestle any longer and being unable to compete, she had to step away from the company's in-ring competition. As a result of this, she had to give up the title as well. &quot;But unfortunately, as you know. Life throws you some curveballs and that is exactly what I am going through. I am no longer able to compete and do what I love to do. So, with that being said, I am stepping away from in-ring competition and with a heavy heart, I have to forfeit this title.&quot;It remains to be seen what happens next with the star and whether she wrestles again.