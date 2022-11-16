Dolph Ziggler has called out Austin Theory for his failed Money in the Bank cash-in, calling it the "WORST CASH-IN EVER."

Theory became the youngest MitB briefcase winner after he won the tituar ladder match earlier this year. But him cashing in on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was always in doubt.

This led to him cashing in his contract on United States Champion Seth Rollins on the November 6 episode of RAW, after the champ was laid out by Bobby Lashley. However, this attempt joined the shortlist of failed Money in the Bank cash-ins. This was also the first time someone did not cash in on a world title.

Dolph Ziggler, whose career highlight was his famous cash-in on then-World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio on the RAW after WrestleMania 19, recently took to Twitter to mock A-Town for his failed cash-in by using a picture of 'Comic Book Guy' from hit TV series The Simpsons.

The Show-off took on Austin Theory on this week's episode of RAW. The recent MitB briefcase holder brutalized his opponent until the match was called off.

Triple H reportedly has major plans for Austin Theory after failed cash-in

Many were shocked and bewildered by the decision to make Austin Theory lose his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in, especially with it being for the United States Championship. Fans have speculated that the 25-year-old will slide down the card on the Red Brand.

But it has now been reported that WWE's Head of Creative Triple H has major plans for the youngest-ever MitB winner. It seems that The Game is changing the direction of Theory's character, who was put under immense spotlight under the reign of Vince McMahon.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former United States Champion is set to become a 'top guy' on the main roster and will be dropping his selfie gimmick.

"The show is all about making Austin Theory dump in the selfie thing which quite frankly, if you’re gonna make him a top guy, you needed to dump it. That was very much the second-match guy gimmick anyway. So they’re dumping that and trying to get him to be more of a vicious guy and put him in there. He lost to Seth last week, but they’re gonna go with the big Seth Rollins and Austin Theory feud, it looks like. Maybe even on the pay-per-view."

After Seth Rollins successfully defended his US title against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor on this week's episode of RAW (November 14), Austin Theory attacked The Monday Night Messiah and stood tall with the title to end the show.

