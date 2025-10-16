"Worthless piece of sh*t" - Former Evolution member gets blasted by ex-WWE star

An ex-WWE star has blasted a former member of the Evolution faction. The faction was led by Triple H and included Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Batista and rose to prominence during the Ruthless Aggression era.

Former two-time tag team champion Rene Dupree started his main roster run on RAW, and it coincided with the rise of Evolution on the brand.

On a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, the former WWE star had a Q&A with fans and was asked about Triple H's capability to lead the company. Dupree said he doesn't know how creative The Game is but took a shot at Batista.

"When I was there, I thought Evolution was cool. I thought Batista was a worthless piece of sh*t. But I thought the group was cool. It was basically like a new age Four Horseman," he said.

You can watch the video below:

While Batista became a respected superstar, his early years saw him have some troubles. He had a fight with Booker T backstage and was rude to fans during an autograph signing, according to Bruce Prichard.

Eventually, The Animal overcame those issues to become one of the most decorated stars in the company.

WWE analyst picks Batista to be John Cena's final opponent

With just four dates remaining on his retirement tour, fans are eager to find out who will be John Cena's final opponent.

Some have pitched names from Cena's previous rivalries, while others want to see a new talent face him in his farewell match.

WWE analyst Peter Rosenberg has suggested that Batista should be Cena's final opponent. Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Rosenberg said while it is highly unlikely, he would like to see the former World Champion go up against the Cenation Leader.

Rosenberg said with Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C., an area where Batista grew up, it will be a great story.

Cena and Batista had a few matches in promotion and even competed for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 26, with the Never-Seen 17 coming out on top.

