"Would be great in that field" - WWE legend wants Randy Orton to take up new role in the company (Exclusive)

Teddy Long thinks Randy Orton could use his wealth of experience in the wrestling business by helping the younger generation of performers in WWE.

The Viper has been sidelined from action for more than six months due to mounting back injuries. Orton recently underwent fusion surgery on his lower back, further sidelining him for an extended period. With uncertainty surrounding Orton's in-ring future, many have been wondering what lies ahead for him.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's One on One, Teddy Long stated Randy Orton could take up a mentorship role in WWE if he hangs up his boots.

The former SmackDown Manager added that the global juggernaut has plenty of new talents who could benefit immensely from The Viper's guidance.

"Well, he could become a mentor. They got a lot of young guys there, a lot of young kids that need talking to, need learning, need training," said Teddy Long. (12:15 - 12:23)

Furthermore, Long explained that since Orton is a perfect all-rounder, great at both in-ring work and promos, the younger generation could learn loads from him.

"And that's what I'm saying, a lot of young kids they got in NXT that really need the knowledge and the help. So Randy would be great in that field. Helping the young kids with their matches, he's a good promo man; he could help you with that and also, as I said, a lot with the ring work," said Long. (12:32 - 12:50)

Bob Orton Jr. wants Randy Orton to face Cody Rhodes in WWE upon returning

Randy Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr., recently shared his desire to see his son go to war with his former Legacy stablemate, Cody Rhodes.

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that since he has competed against Dusty Rhodes plenty of times, he would love to see The Viper clash with his former rival's son, Cody.

"I think Cody [Rhodes versus Randy] would be a hell of a match." Bob Orton Jr. continued, "I wrestled Dusty [Rhodes] a lot of times so, might as well keep it ongoing [Bob smiled]."

Just like Orton, even Cody Rhodes has been out of action for many months now. However, The American Nightmare is expected to return in time for WrestleMania, with many touting him as the favorite to win the Royal Rumble match.

