"Would just drive me insane" - Seth Rollins comments on a potential TV project with Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have been one of the most popular couples in WWE for this generation. Millions of fans adore the two top stars and have always followed their love lives since the beginning back in 2019.

Their fanbase would surely love to see the couple collaborate more, with WWE now rolling out reality TV projects such as The Miz and Mrs. perhaps, the two former World Champions could be part of one as well. However, it seems Seth Rollins has no interest in starring on any reality TV shows.

Speaking in an interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated during a WWE2K23 media event, Rollins clearly expressed no desire to work in tandem with Becky Lynch to show off his private life. The Visionary stated that he's okay with doing scripted entertainment but isn't ready to venture into the reality TV world as he thinks it could drive him insane.

"No man, that's not for me. That's not for me. I like to do the scripted stuff or the improvisational stuff. I don't know about the reality, I feel like having a camera follow me around all the time would just drive me insane. I couldn't handle it," Seth said. H/T Fightful

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins @WWERollins 🥂 @BeckyLynchWWE You inspire me daily to be a better husband, friend, and father. Roux and I can’t wait to see what trails you blaze next. Happy Birthday to the greatest to ever do it. You inspire me daily to be a better husband, friend, and father. Roux and I can’t wait to see what trails you blaze next. Happy Birthday to the greatest to ever do it. 🎂🥂🎊 @BeckyLynchWWE https://t.co/TqGnBvkoq0

Bayley recently used Seth Rollins as a topic of insult to throw some shots over at Becky Lynch on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Perhaps we'll get to see the loving couple join forces once again in a storyline sooner or later.

Seth Rollins comments on being a parent with Becky Lynch

The Visionary has been one of the most entertaining stars to watch in WWE, but Rollins has many more responsibilities other than being a sports entertainer.

Seth Rollins became a parent to his daughter Roux along with his wife Becky Lynch back in 2020. The couple have been experiencing life through a new lens ever since and are making the most out of their time together with their daughter.

Rollins spoke about how much becoming a parent has changed his life and impacted his career in an interview. The former WWE Champion stated that he and Becky Lynch have become part of a vastly different world and are passing life along at high speed.

"Oh, it's been a different world altogether, man. Priorities shift. Everything changes. " Seth Rollins said. We've been traveling on the road with her. Having two working wrestling parents along with, you know, Becky has been doing some outside stuff as well. It's been chaos. The one major thing is the time has just gone like that. I mean, in this industry, it flies anyway because we're nonstop, but having her around, I feel like it's just on another level. Like we're in warp speed."

Would you like to see Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch cross paths in WWE again? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes