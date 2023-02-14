"Would you stop with this cornball BS?" - Vince Russo goes off on WWE after RAW segment involving former women's champion (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently came down hard on the creative team for Candice LeRae's segment on RAW.

Candice LeRae caught up with Nikki Cross in a backstage segment on the latest episode of the red brand. She asked the former RAW Women's Champion why she had been following her. But Cross quickly walked off without answering, leaving the LeRae confused.

On this week's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the angle would never play out that way in real life. He even felt that LeRae was possibly helpless as the creative pitched the segment to her.

"This is what I'm talking about bro. This is not even Candice LeRae's fault She's being produced. Think about this in real life." Russo continued, "She confronts Nikki Cross about why are you stalking me. And Nikki Cross laughs at her and then Nikki Cross walks off and we get LeRae [confused staring]. That's not what would happen."

Russo advocated that the WWE producers should have booked a segment where LeRae would follow her stalker and get her to speak up about why she was following her.

"What would happen is Nikki Cross would laugh, walk away and LeRae would go behind her and grab her by the neck. 'Either you tell me what's so funny or I'll beat it out of you.' That's what would happen. That's what I mean bro. Would you stop with this cornball BS bro? It's horrible guys!" [1:00:35 - 1:01:49]

Vince Russo spoke about the time he was booking talent in WWE

During the same conversation, Russo recalled that when he was writing for WWE, he would often consult with the stars on what worked for their character.

"If I'm producing this and I'm seeing this finished product, I'm like, that sucks bro. That's not what you would do. You want an answer from her. You're not gonna let her walk away. You didn't get your answer. You want an answer." [1:02:25 - 1:02:46]

Russo made it clear that Candice LeRae should have gone after Cross and gotten an answer from her rather than just standing there and watching her walk off.

