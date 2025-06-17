"Wouldn't shock me" - John Cena could finally lose his Undisputed WWE Title to 53-year-old legend, predicts major star

John Cena is set for a massive match on this week's SmackDown before his Undisputed WWE Title encounter later this month. Ahead of the Friday night show, Big E claimed that The Cenation Leader losing his championship to a legendary figure wouldn't shock him at all.

The Franchise Player has defended his world title only once since WrestleMania 41. He retained his championship against Randy Orton in the latter's hometown of St. Louis at the Backlash Premium Live Event. Now, Cena is set to face CM Punk one final time at Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia.

However, before that, The Last Real Champion has a chip on his shoulder in the form of R-Truth, aka Ron Killings. The two are slated to compete inside the ring on the upcoming SmackDown in a non-title rematch, following their previous encounter at last month's Saturday Night's Main Event.

On the RAW Recap podcast, Big E stated that the current version of R-Truth was capable of dethroning John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship if the two lock horns in a title match. The former Intercontinental Champion also shared that such an outcome, which was previously unthinkable, would no longer shock him.

"I don't put any past this version of R-Truth. If he is the one to dethrone John Cena—uttering that sentence two weeks ago, [or] three weeks ago, you get laughed out of the building. But now, it wouldn't shock me one bit. This version of R-Truth can beat anybody," Big E said. [From 01:11:39 to 01:12:01]

Wrestling analyst also believes R-Truth could beat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship

Truth was released from the Stamford-based promotion following SNME. Nevertheless, major fan backlash led to Triple H and the management re-signing the 53-year-old legend to WWE. He then unveiled a new persona, having cut his hair, and stated he would henceforth be known as Ron Killings.

That being said, on the Cheap Heat podcast, Peter Rosenberg suggested that R-Truth could be the one to dethrone John Cena.

"It would work. R-Truth getting a run with the title, even at this age, would work. It would be awesome, and I see a bunch of people now saying that now that we are seeing how organic this is, now that we are seeing the stats, which are saying his segment got more views than [John] Cena and [CM] Punk. 'Yo, maybe he is the guy to dethrone John Cena.' I am not saying he is, but I am not saying he is not."

WWE has scheduled a bout between the two men after Killings attacked Cena twice on last week's episode of SmackDown. It will be exciting to see if the revitalized R-Truth beats The Last Real Champion on his Farewell Tour.

