There has been a new wave of superstars from NXT who are gradually establishing themselves on the main roster, with Grayson Waller being amongst the more successful of the names. Disco Inferno and Konnan recently reacted to Jim Cornette's criticism of Waller, with Inferno being caught off guard by the SmackDown star's age.

The Australian superstar has been with WWE since 2021. Since earlier this year, he has been featured rather heavily on the blue brand, with his in-ring talk show, The Grayson Waller Effect, along with being in action physically. The former NXT talent has also formed a pretty attractive alliance with Austin Theory, and while there are fans who appreciate Waller, Jim Cornette has been highly critical of WWE's decision to push him.

Disco Inferno felt people were jumping the gun on Grayson's WWE run, and pointed out that the superstar was still in the early stages of his main roster career.

The former WWE star was also stunned that Waller was already 33 years old, though he didn't feel being in his early 30s would impact what he does in the company.

"So, Cornette has been burying Grayson Waller. Show me the date that he debuted on the main roster. Because, I think he is 24 years old, and he is only been around for less than a year. So, why, I mean! Oh, he is (33). He's still got a good amount of time left. He is still in the embryonic stage of his career right now on the main roster. Wow, he is 33, he looks like he is 25!" [2:07 - 2:47]

Konnan reacts to Jim Cornette not liking Grayson Waller

In case fans missed it, Jim Cornette hasn't minced his words, while calling out WWE for seemingly pushing Grayson Waller. As revealed here a week ago, Cornette wasn't a fan of Waller's "phony" talk show, and questioned whether he would ever become a prominent star in WWE.

The former manager didn't take Grayson seriously, and felt he might be WWE's version of Organge Cassidy.

Konnan had a pretty simple and straightforward response to Jim Cornette's comments, and along with Disco Inferno, disgreed with the wrestling veteran's views on Waller.

"Na, I disagree," Konnan responded. [2:58 - 3:04]

