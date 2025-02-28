"Wow, oh my gosh" - Vince McMahon's reaction to surprising WWE Royal Rumble spot revealed by wrestling veteran

Wrestling veteran Lex Luger has commented on Vince McMahon's reaction to the famous 1994 WWE Royal Rumble spot. Unexpectedly, he and Bret Hart hit the floor simultaneously during the match.

The two legends were the last participants in the match. They tumbled over the top rope and hit the floor simultaneously, leading to a controversial finish. They were both declared winners, and each challenged Yokozuna for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania X. Lex Luger lost his match, while Bret Hart won his.

The Total Package discussed the match during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. He credited The Hitman with flawlessly executing the double elimination. While the spot was planned, he mentioned that even Vince McMahon was taken aback when it happened.

“Bret tries to credit me. I credit Bret, the Excellence of Execution, because all I had to do was catch him and go backwards over the top rope, which is not fun. I didn’t even do a lot of backwards over the top rope kind of stuff, but I trusted Bret because he had to tuck my head and everything. Because when you go backwards on top rope, you gotta for safety tuck your head and everything," said Luger.

He added:

"He pulled me in and pulled my head in and they said Vince jumped out of his chair in the back. Because we walked through it however we’re going to do it. Bang, bang, bang, cross body, out. Vince goes, ‘Try to hit the floor at the same time, we’ll touch it up afterwards so we’re both at the same time.’ They even did it in slow-mo... That’s when Vince jumped out of his chair. 'Wow, oh my gosh. They nailed it.'” [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Lex Luger said Vince McMahon never promised him the WWE Championship at WrestleMania X

Lex Luger and Bret Hart won the '94 Royal Rumble, but only one became world champion at that year's WrestleMania. And it wasn't Lex.

The Total Package said Vince McMahon never promised to put the WWE Champion on him at WrestleMania X.

"Vince McMahon and I had a very good relationship. He said, ‘If I put the belt on you, it’ll be at the Garden at WrestleMania 10. That’s going to be a big pay-per-view. And if I do, because I’m not saying you are…’ I go, ‘Well, I’m not asking you to promise me anything.’ He goes, ‘I’m not.’ So I was never promised the belt, and if it was it was going to WrestleMania 10. He went with Bret, which is a great choice. Bret’s a great champion," said Luger.

Lex Luger never held the WWE Championship in his entire career. He's yet to be inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame.

