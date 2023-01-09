WrestleMania 39 shatters the all-time gate record for WrestleMania in WWE history

WWE's upcoming two-night extravaganza, WrestleMania 39 is creating a huge buzz, with records for the historic pay-per-view already broken.

As announced by WWE this morning via a press release on Business Wire, WrestleMania 39 is all set to break the all-time gate record for any WrestleMania since the event first began in 1985. This will beat the previous record set by WrestleMania 32 which took place at the AT&T Stadium back in 2016.

The company also announced that both SmackDown and RAW had set gate records in more than "20 markets" this year.

"WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WrestleMania Goes Hollywood (WrestleMania 39), which will originate from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles across two nights, broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania, despite having yet to announce a single match. The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas." - WWE

Brandon Thurston @BrandonThurston

corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… WWE announces that ticket sales for the two-day Wrestlemania this year in LA has surpassed the all-time Wrestlemania gate record of $17.3 million, set by the 2016 one-day event in Arlington. WWE announces that ticket sales for the two-day Wrestlemania this year in LA has surpassed the all-time Wrestlemania gate record of $17.3 million, set by the 2016 one-day event in Arlington.corporate.wwe.com/investors/news… https://t.co/r6DO7k0TTF

This year's event will be WWE's first "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" themed event since WrestleMania 21. The 2005 event featured the rise of icons Batista and John Cena, with the duo winning their first world titles. The company's goal of getting fans excited for the event with the theme has clearly worked. Scores of spectators will be flocking to the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to catch a glimpse of the wrestling demigods.

Earlier this month, a report revealed that WrestleMania 39 tickets were nearly sold out for both nights. The expected attendance is said to be 50,000 fans each night.

The hype for the yearly spectacle has only just begun. On Saturday, January 28th WWE will host Royal Rumble, which traditionally serves as the official "kick-off" for the "Road to WrestleMania".

WWE has reportedly "nixed" a blockbuster match originally in the works for WrestleMania 39

As noted in today's press release, WWE is yet to formally announce a single match for the April event. However, rumors have been circulating for months as to what the company has planned for the Showcase Of The Immortals.

According to Dave Meltzer, former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was originally scheduled to square off against "The Man" Becky Lynch on the show. This would have been along similar lines to Rowdy One's epic encounter with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. However, it seems that the company has decided to move on from these plans:

''Regarding WrestleMania, when Rousey came back last year, the idea was to work with Flair at the 2022 Mania and with Lynch in 2023. Long-term plans always change and right now there has been nothing in the Rousey vs. Lynch direction. Right now, it is very unlikely that match will take place at this coming Mania.'' - Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W



video.f4wonline.com WOR: Dave and Garrett discuss WWE not planning on doing Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania this year. WOR: Dave and Garrett discuss WWE not planning on doing Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch at WrestleMania this year.video.f4wonline.com https://t.co/iBFiX5c5u3

The lack of announced matches for WrestleMania 39 has everyone struggling to predict the line-up. Some believe that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is approaching nearly 900 days as champion, will finally meet his match in the main event of at least one of the two nights. Current rumors suggest that the Tribal Chief will face either a returning Cody Rhodes or possibly even The Rock.

What do you think will happen at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes