WrestleMania to be held twice a year by 2027, WWE legend Kevin Nash predicts

WrestleMania has been the biggest event on the WWE calendar since 1985. Kevin Nash, one of the company's top names in the 1990s and 2000s, recently shared his thoughts on the show's future.
In 2026, WrestleMania will be held in Las Vegas again after WWE changed its original plan to stage the event in New Orleans. The following year, Saudi Arabia will become the first country outside of Canada and the United States to host the annual extravaganza.
On his Kliq This podcast, Nash dismissed talk that Saudi Arabia staging WrestleMania is different than any other WWE event in the country. He also predicted that WrestleMania will be a twice-yearly show by 2027.
"No, because I guarantee you by the time you get to that WrestleMania, WrestleMania will be twice a year," Nash said. "Come on, they've already expanded it to two days. People were like, 'Oh God, two days? It's two days now?' And now they could add a third and they wouldn't b***h."
Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!
As Nash referenced, WrestleMania became a two-night event in 2020 when the show emanated from the Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the show has taken place across two nights every year.
Kevin Nash responds to critics of WWE's Saudi Arabia deal
In 2023, Endeavor bought WWE and merged the company with UFC to create TKO. Over the last two years, WWE has held televised events across America, Australia, Europe, and several other parts of the world.
Given the company's global appeal, Kevin Nash has no problem with Saudi Arabia obtaining the rights to host WrestleMania.
"It's World Wrestling Entertainment. The first f***ing W is World. It's not USWA [United States Wrestling Association]. I just look at it and I say going to Saudi Arabia to me is huge."
In the same podcast episode, Nash addressed why AJ Lee should not have skipped to the ring on her WWE return after a 10-year absence.
Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Kevin Nash's quotes from this article.
Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!