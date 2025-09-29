WrestleMania to be held twice a year by 2027, WWE legend Kevin Nash predicts

WrestleMania has been the biggest event on the WWE calendar since 1985. Kevin Nash, one of the company's top names in the 1990s and 2000s, recently shared his thoughts on the show's future.

Ad

In 2026, WrestleMania will be held in Las Vegas again after WWE changed its original plan to stage the event in New Orleans. The following year, Saudi Arabia will become the first country outside of Canada and the United States to host the annual extravaganza.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash dismissed talk that Saudi Arabia staging WrestleMania is different than any other WWE event in the country. He also predicted that WrestleMania will be a twice-yearly show by 2027.

Ad

Trending

"No, because I guarantee you by the time you get to that WrestleMania, WrestleMania will be twice a year," Nash said. "Come on, they've already expanded it to two days. People were like, 'Oh God, two days? It's two days now?' And now they could add a third and they wouldn't b***h."

Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

As Nash referenced, WrestleMania became a two-night event in 2020 when the show emanated from the Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the show has taken place across two nights every year.

Kevin Nash responds to critics of WWE's Saudi Arabia deal

In 2023, Endeavor bought WWE and merged the company with UFC to create TKO. Over the last two years, WWE has held televised events across America, Australia, Europe, and several other parts of the world.

Ad

Given the company's global appeal, Kevin Nash has no problem with Saudi Arabia obtaining the rights to host WrestleMania.

"It's World Wrestling Entertainment. The first f***ing W is World. It's not USWA [United States Wrestling Association]. I just look at it and I say going to Saudi Arabia to me is huge."

In the same podcast episode, Nash addressed why AJ Lee should not have skipped to the ring on her WWE return after a 10-year absence.

Ad

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Kevin Nash's quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!