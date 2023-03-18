"Wrestlemania Main Event" - Sheamus makes a huge claim ahead of his title match against top WWE Superstars

Sheamus made a bold claim ahead of his match at WWE WrestleMania 39. He recently took to social media to claim that he will headline Night One of the Show of Shows.

The Celtic Warrior will once again challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship currently held by Gunther. The two men will cross paths at WrestleMania 39 in a Triple Threat Match also involving Drew McIntyre.

In his latest tweet, Sheamus took shots at Gunther and McIntyre, who recently put himself in the title Intercontinental Title picture.

"Wrestlemania Main Event Night One: Sheamus V Backstabber V Sandbagger.. these weak men won’t prevail. #ICTitle," wrote Sheamus.

Check out the tweet from Sheamus:

Sheamus took shots at Drew McIntyre for putting himself into the WWE Intercontinental Title picture

Sheamus hasn't been pleased with Drew McIntyre ever since he put himself into the Intercontinental Championship picture.

Speaking on a previous edition of SmackDown LowDown, the Irishman claimed that his former ally tried to 'rob' his spot.

"Drew McIntyre is nothing but a grave robbing bast**d. That's all he is and that's all he'll ever be. The Scottish Warrior - Celtic Warrior, you know what I mean? Brogue Kick - Claymore kick. Everything I've done in my life, he always piggybacked off me, every single thing," Sheamus said.

The former WWE Champion added:

"This one thing, this one goal I have left, the one goal to be Intercontinental Champion, to become the first-ever Ultimate Grand Slam Champion, I'm right there. The cusp, WrestleMania, about to make history. And what does he do? He steps on my bleeding toes, goes behind my back, just like he always does."

At last year's Clash at the Castle, Sheamus was beaten by Gunther in a hard-hitting match for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Celtic Warrior is yet to get his hands on the title, but come WrestleMania 39, he could end Gunther's historic title reign.

