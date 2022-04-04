WrestleMania Meter Scores of Night #2 with Bill Apter & Riju Dasgupta

Here is my exclusive score of each WWE WrestleMania 38 match brought to you from my patented 'Mania Meter. It's scored on a 1-through 10 basis, with 10 being the highest rating!

I'm pleased to be joined by SportsKeeda's own Riju Dasgupta, who will bring his expertise to the 'Mania Meter! Feel free to leave your comments.

NIGHT 2 of WrestleMania 38

The opening segment was an unexpected love-fest as Triple H made a surprise appearance and made his way to the ring. The thousands of fans at AT&T Stadium in Dallas showed how they adored him by deafening cheers and tears.

He stood on the ring apron, raised his head and arms, and shot a stream of water from his mouth as he did during his competitive days. He was given a well-deserved standing ovation as he welcomed everyone to WrestleMania. He left a boot and a microphone in the ring to connote his in-ring retirement.

Shortly afterward, Triple H left the ring and hugged his children seated at ringside. This was a highly emotional moment for all.

RAW Tag Team Championship match - RK-Bro (C) vs. The Street Profits and Alpha Academy

Winner: RK-Bro!

Apter Score: 8 - On the opening match at WrestleMania 38, Orton pinned the Academy's Chad Gable after an RKO off the top ropes! A tremendous action-packed match by all six competitors. After the match, Gable got into a conflict with former two-time NCAA Champion Gable Steveson, who suplexed Chad to the mat!

Riju Score: 8 - Quick, fast-paced match. It wouldn't have been of place on an AEW card. These guys lit the crowd on fire!

Omos vs. "The Almighty" Bobby Lashley (with no MVP).

Winner: Bobby Lashley

Apter Score: 6 - Omos used the old claw hold early on to destroy Lashley. Bobby tried to get the "Hurt-Lock" full nelson on the towering Omos but could not get his arms around his opponent's shoulders to connect to the submission grip. Lashley was able to rally and suplexed Omos! He was able to KO the giant Omos with a spear and pinned him in what was up the unit, a one-sided WrestleMania match!

Riju Score: 5 - I'm not sure that was the right outcome. They had a legitimate monster in Omos who could have had a longer run. I feel like a lot of the momentum is now gone.

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

Winner: Johnny Knoxville

Apter Score: 3 - It wasn't a wrestling match, but the slapstick comedy was entertaining! Zayn started attacking Knoxville in front of Johnny's "Jackass" cast friends with a "Helluva kick." The no-holds-barred, anything goes match continued with Sami hitting him with a garbage can, a crutch, etc. Finally, Sami found a table with dozens of mouse traps.

Knoxville hit Sami with a garbage can lid repeatedly and then smashed a stop sign over his head. Knoxville was put through a table, and Sami tried a pin attempt, but Johnny kicked out. Johnny's friend Party Boy entered the ring and stripped down to his underwear, and was tossed out quickly! Wee-man came from under the ring and attacked Sami!

After embarrassing Sami with some moves, Sami kicked him in the mouth. Sami went back to the attack of Knoxville, who was on top of the ring post! Knoxville pressed a button that shot a firework at Sami, who fell to the mat. At this point, Johnny picked up a bowling ball and rolled it onto Sami's groin!

More "schtick," and then Sami suplexed Knoxville. Johnny tossed Sami onto the mousetrap table, and the entire Jackass crew came out with a gigantic mousetrap, and Sami was trapped in and pinned by Knoxville at WrestleMania 38!

Riju Score: 3 - Way too many gimmicks and not enough pro wrestling. The crowd seemed to be into it, though, which is what matters. Let's hope this somehow catapults Zayn into an actual feud!

Fatal Four-Way-match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship - Queen Zelina & Carmella (C) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Basler.

Winners: Sasha Banks & Naomi

Apter Score: 6 - lots of exciting tag team action by all six women in and out of the WrestleMania ring. Sasha wound up pinning Carmella to win the tag team belts!

Riju Score: 6.5 - This was an okay match, and in my humble estimation, the right team won. That said, this wasn't Bianca vs. Becky.

------------------------

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Winner: Edge

Apter Score: 8 - Edge came out with a fiery backdrop reminiscent of his early days with The Brood in WWF. A perfect old-school-style pro wrestling match -- lots of action and drama between these two perfectly-matched superstars—a very unlikely finish.

Damien Priest came ringside and distracted AJ as he was set to fly onto Edge for the win. Edge caught him mid-air with a spear and then pinned him. Priest got into the ring and shared a good laugh with Edge inside the WrestleMania ring. Could this be the start of a new "Brood?"

Riju Score: 8 - Great wrestling match with a stunning finish. Edge may need a heavier band than Alter Bridge in his theme, though. Loved the angle with Priest as well. It should be interesting to see them mix it up with RK-Bro after WrestleMania.

-------------------------------

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus & Rich Holland (with Butch at ringside)

Winner: Sheamus & Holland

Apter Score: 4.5 - Very quick match with Holland pinning Woods. Butch then came in and attacked Woods.

Riju Score: 4.5 -- Quick, never seemed to get a good match flow. It seemed like a filler at WrestleMania.

Austin Theory vs. Pat McAfee

Winner: Pat McAfee

Apter Score: 9 - Before the match, Mr. McMahon came to the ring. He announced Austin Theory as a future Universal champion! Austin went down the aisle taking selfies, of course. Vince asked Austin to take a selfie of them together. Out came the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders and McAfee!

Fans went wild over this as the girls followed him to the ring. McMahon sat near the WrestleMania broadcast team. Pat scored early on with a series of powerful punches. Theory caught him with a chop to the throat but a flying elbow near a pin by McAfee. Fans were all rooting for McAfee as Theory punished him with a suplex. Pat reversed a suplex to make a comeback.

With Theory tossed out of the ring, McAfee put on the broadcast headset and did a moment of commentary, and tossed water at Theory. Pat threw Theory back into the ring. McAfee dove off the top rope, and Theory moved out of the way and almost got a pin! The heat is fantastic! McAfee with a suplex off the top ropes and a near pin! His ring performance is impressive! Theory put McAfee on his shoulders and was going to drop him when Pat rolled him up and pinned him!

The crowd went crazy! Pat asked Mr. McMahon to get in the ring. McMahon took off his suit jacket and tie and had his wrestling top on! He is in the ring, and there is a referee! Theory attacked Pat. Vince clotheslined the former twice as Theory clapped at ringside. Fans chanted, "You still got it!"

Vince smashed Pat's head into the corner. Pat got up, and the fans started chanting to Pat's music. It looked like Pat would attack him when Theory pulled Pat into the ring post groin first. Theory gave Vince a Dallas Cowboys football. He used it to kick it into Pat's stomach and pin him.

At this point, with McMahon and Theory celebrating "Stone Cold" Steve Austin came in and used the stunner! Vince begged Austin not to do that to him. Austin got two beers, and they opened the cans. They drank together for a second, and Austin gave the stunner to McMahon!

Vince fell out of the ring, and he and McAfee celebrated with beers! Austin gained Pat's confidence and then used the stunner on him as well!

Riju Score: 8.5- The WrestleMania crowd is electric. Pat is a natural. Theory is a great dance partner. One of the highlights of the night for sure!

Winner Take All Title Unification Match - Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE champion Roman Reigns (with Paul Heyman and the Usos) - WrestleMania 38 Night 2 main event

Winner: Roman Reigns

Apter Score: 8.5 - Awesome big fight fever match everyone has been waiting for! Lesnar manhandles Roman from the start with punches, trapping him in the corners. Three suplexes by Brock and a clothesline take Roman over the ropes. Brock went after Paul Heyman, suckering him in, leading to Roman spearing Lesnar through the ringside barrier. Lesnar was back in and speared by Roman for a two count! Superman punch by Roman! A second Superman punch, and Brock is dazed.

He gets up, ducks a Superman punch, and begins suplexing Roman! Five suplexes, and Roman comes back with another Superman punch. Spear try by Roman but caught an F5 by Lesnar and a near pin! The referee is KO'd, and Roman hit Brock in the groin. Reigns is handed the WWE belt by Heyman and went on to pin Brock. The referee is recovering, but only a two count as Lesnar picks up his shoulder! Spear, but Brock locks him in the Kimura armlock! Roman grabs the ropes for the break! Brock with an F5 try but was speared by Reigns, and Roman pinned Lesnar! Roman is now the undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Riju Score: 7 - Even your favorite dish tastes bland when you've had it too often. This was the case for me with the main event. The finish didn't do much for me either. Solid WrestleMania match, but I've seen it before.

Let us know your thoughts on Night 2 of WrestleMania in the comments section below!

