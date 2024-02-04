"WrestleMania is RUINED" - WWE universe erupts after major star seemingly replaces Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns’ opponent

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes have been involved in one of the most engrossing storylines in WWE. While the expectation was that the two will collide at WrestleMania XL, it appears now that The Rock will be taking The American Nightmare's spot at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Cody Rhodes re-joined WWE at WrestleMania 38 when he took on Seth Rollins. Following his debut, he made it clear that he was in the company to finish his story and win the world title. He won the Royal Rumble and challenged Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39.

The former AEW EVP came up short in the bout and vowed to come back stronger next time. He won the 2024 Royal Rumble and seemed all set to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. On WWE SmackDown, Cody shocked the world when he announced that he will take on Roman Reigns, but not at WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

The Rock then came out and had an intense staredown with The Head of the Table as the show went off-air. It was later announced that the two megastars will have a face-to-face showdown at the WrestleMania Kickoff. It appears that The Great One and the leader of The Bloodline are set for a blockbuster encounter at The Grandest Stage of them All.

Fans on social media, however, were far from happy with this possibility.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Rock commented on recent events involving Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

The Rock is set to confront Roman Reigns at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show on February 8 to potentially make their blockbuster clash official.

Ahead of this, the former WWE Champion broke his silence on social media:

"There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction - undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between The People’s Champ and the People can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, we made magical history in the 'magic city.' Thank you WWE and thank you Cody for the love and the house (Dream & Soulman). Roman, there’s only one Head of the Table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso."

Expand Tweet

The Brahma Bull has not wrestled a match since his 6-second match against Erick Rowan at WrestleMania 32. While the upcoming bout woudd be monumental, it remains to be seen how it pans out in the ring, if it happens.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE