  • Wrestler arrested for sending pictures of himself exposed to girl for second time in months

Wrestler arrested for sending pictures of himself exposed to girl for second time in months

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 19, 2025 06:09 GMT
An Independent Wrestler has been arrested for sending intimate pictures of himself to an underage girl. This is not the first time that he has done this either.

Indie wrestler David Joseph Mabry, known in Georgia for regular appearances in the area as a wrestler, has been arrested on August 21, for his actions of sending pictures of himself to an underage girl. This is not the first time that he has done this.

As per Coosa Valley News, in April, Mabry was arrested in April when he sent a picture of himself while exposed to another underage girl. Mabry contacted the girl on Facebook Messenger as per PW Insider. The girl had attended a show that Mabry had worked in, and informed the police that Mabry had asked her to not say anything. For that incident, he was charged with obscene internet contact with a child.

That case is still pending, but he has now repeated the same, as per the report for the second time in less than four months. He has been charged with the distribution of material depicting nudity or sexual conduct, when he sent it via text message.

Further updates are now awaited on the situation, with nothing certain as to what is next for him.

Several wrestlers have been exposed for such actions in the last 5 years

Following the Speaking Out movement in 2020, quite a few stars were named and found themselves in trouble, with Mabry being the latest. Those incidents were related to different forms of abuse or assault.

Back in 2020, allegations were brought against high profile stars like David Starr.

Others saw Jack Gallagher, Matt Riddle, Ligero, Velveteen Dream and several other names all face accusations as well. A lawsuit was brought against Matt Riddle surrounding the incident, but it was later dropped.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
