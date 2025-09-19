Wrestler arrested for sending pictures of himself exposed to girl for second time in months

An Independent Wrestler has been arrested for sending intimate pictures of himself to an underage girl. This is not the first time that he has done this either.
Indie wrestler David Joseph Mabry, known in Georgia for regular appearances in the area as a wrestler, has been arrested on August 21, for his actions of sending pictures of himself to an underage girl. This is not the first time that he has done this.
As per Coosa Valley News, in April, Mabry was arrested in April when he sent a picture of himself while exposed to another underage girl. Mabry contacted the girl on Facebook Messenger as per PW Insider. The girl had attended a show that Mabry had worked in, and informed the police that Mabry had asked her to not say anything. For that incident, he was charged with obscene internet contact with a child.
That case is still pending, but he has now repeated the same, as per the report for the second time in less than four months. He has been charged with the distribution of material depicting nudity or sexual conduct, when he sent it via text message.
Further updates are now awaited on the situation, with nothing certain as to what is next for him.
Several wrestlers have been exposed for such actions in the last 5 years
Following the Speaking Out movement in 2020, quite a few stars were named and found themselves in trouble, with Mabry being the latest. Those incidents were related to different forms of abuse or assault.
Back in 2020, allegations were brought against high profile stars like David Starr.
Others saw Jack Gallagher, Matt Riddle, Ligero, Velveteen Dream and several other names all face accusations as well. A lawsuit was brought against Matt Riddle surrounding the incident, but it was later dropped.
