Wrestler heard telling Raja Jackson to give Syko Stu his "receipt" disables comments

Raja Jackson was involved in a major controversy after his attack on Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. Following the incident, another KnokX star is facing some serious allegations after a backstage video of him got leaked. The star is AJ Mana who has been accused of provoking Raja.After the incident, Ringside News reported that KnokX Pro star AJ Mana was the one who gave the idea to Raja. He was heard telling Jackson to give Stu his receipts after a planned spot between the two men involving a beer can seemingly went off-script.Syko Stu had to be hospitalized after the event as he suffered multiple facial fractures and severe dental injuries.“You f*****g give him his receipt. Give him his f*****g receipt, tag his shit. If they got a f*****g problem with it, I’ll run out there. Tag his sh*t bro,” Mana was caught saying this on camera. [H/T: Ringside News]After the video was leaked, AJ Mana quickly took action and disabled comments on many of his recent Instagram posts. Many believe that he did this to avoid public backlash from fans who might criticize him for his actions.Rob Van Dam shows support for Raja JacksonThe controversy revolving around Raja Jackson following his attack on Syko Stu has making headlines. Speculations have come up that Jackson can be charged with felony assault and attempted murder. However, no such charges have officially been filed yet.WWE legend Rob Van Dam took to X to publicly show support for Raja Jackson. He also stated that he will talk about the incident on his podcast.&quot;So far, I got Raja’s back. Looking forward to talking about it tomorrow on my podcast.&quot;It will be interesting to see what RVD has to say about the incident that took place at the KnokX Pro event.