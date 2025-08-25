  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Wrestler heard telling Raja Jackson to give Syko Stu his "receipt" disables comments

Wrestler heard telling Raja Jackson to give Syko Stu his "receipt" disables comments

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 25, 2025 09:41 GMT
UFC Legend Rampage Jackson
UFC legend Rampage Jackson's son Raja Jackson (Image via Rampage Jackson's Facebook profile)

Raja Jackson was involved in a major controversy after his attack on Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. Following the incident, another KnokX star is facing some serious allegations after a backstage video of him got leaked. The star is AJ Mana who has been accused of provoking Raja.

Ad

After the incident, Ringside News reported that KnokX Pro star AJ Mana was the one who gave the idea to Raja. He was heard telling Jackson to give Stu his receipts after a planned spot between the two men involving a beer can seemingly went off-script.

Syko Stu had to be hospitalized after the event as he suffered multiple facial fractures and severe dental injuries.

“You f*****g give him his receipt. Give him his f*****g receipt, tag his shit. If they got a f*****g problem with it, I’ll run out there. Tag his sh*t bro,” Mana was caught saying this on camera. [H/T: Ringside News]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After the video was leaked, AJ Mana quickly took action and disabled comments on many of his recent Instagram posts. Many believe that he did this to avoid public backlash from fans who might criticize him for his actions.

Rob Van Dam shows support for Raja Jackson

The controversy revolving around Raja Jackson following his attack on Syko Stu has making headlines. Speculations have come up that Jackson can be charged with felony assault and attempted murder. However, no such charges have officially been filed yet.

Ad

WWE legend Rob Van Dam took to X to publicly show support for Raja Jackson. He also stated that he will talk about the incident on his podcast.

"So far, I got Raja’s back. Looking forward to talking about it tomorrow on my podcast."

It will be interesting to see what RVD has to say about the incident that took place at the KnokX Pro event.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications