Wrestler injured; champion could not wrestle at big show and is potentially out for the rest of the year

Wrestling can always be unpredictable, and that's what appears to have come into play yet again with a wrestler still out with an injury and missing an upcoming big show. It appears that the star won't be competing in the promotion for the rest of the year.

The wrestler in question is Alex Shelley.

The 40-year-old star suffered an injury a few weeks ago that put him out of several events. He was not able to take part in a GCW event last month despite being advertised because of it, and he issued an apology for the same.

Shelley was advertised for an event at PW Revolver in the Season Finale of the promotion on December 2. Unfortunately, due to an injury, he was not able to compete. They waited till the last minute, hoping that he would be cleared, but unfortunately, he was not able to make it.

Wrestling REVOLVER wished him a speedy recovery and announced that he would be in a double title match when the promotion hosts the first event of the new year against whoever the world champion will be at the time. Shelley himself holds the PW Revolver Remix Championship.

The wrestler himself made a statement about missing out on the big match.

"So, unfortunately, I don’t have full capacity to return to sport just yet. My apologies to all fans. Calf injuries are notoriously tricky to deal with, and I am week to week, but progress is going well. See you soon, Iowa."

Given IMPACT often tapes ahead for shows, he could very well be out for the rest of the year before returning to action in 2024.