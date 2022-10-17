"At WarGames?" - Wrestling fans go berserk after The Bloodline starts a feud with former WWE Champion's faction

The wrestling world went berserk after The Bloodline engaged in a brawl with Sheamus's faction, The Brawling Brutes. WWE has now hinted at a long-term feud between the two groups.

This past weekend on SmackDown, Sheamus faced Solo Sikoa, Rey Mysterio, and Ricochet in a Fatal Four-Way Match. The match was to determine the next #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Taking to Twitter, he warned Sikoa by claiming that the end of The Bloodline began with their enforcer. Reacting to the tweet, the WWE Universe called for a potential WarGames Match between the two factions.

A host of fans also suggested that the Brawling Brutes could team up with New Day, Drew McIntyre, or Tyler Bate in their feud with Roman Reigns's faction.

Have New Day join up with y’all since they are also feuding with the Bloodline, specifically The Usos!



Hussein @whoishussein_ @WWESheamus The Brawling Brutes vs the Bloodline, banger after banger after banger @WWESheamus The Brawling Brutes vs the Bloodline, banger after banger after banger 🔥🔥

HHwngs @h_fn_h @WWESheamus Perhaps Butch knows a guy that could join you in WarGames against the Bloodline… @WWESheamus Perhaps Butch knows a guy that could join you in WarGames against the Bloodline… https://t.co/KMJv5x16bG

This year's Survivor Series premium live event will feature two WarGames Matches, one for the men and the other for the women.

With a number of factions in WWE, fans have clamored at the possibility of different WarGames matches that could be booked. WWE currently hosts factions the likes of Bloodline, Brawling Brutes, Imperium, The Judgment Day, and The OC.

Jim Cornette recently pointed out one issue with The Bloodline's presentation

Jim Cornette recently claimed that the issue with The Bloodline's presentation is the long entrance that WWE has used to fill out three hours of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the wrestling veteran spoke about the same. He also likened Bloodline to a modern day version of the legendary Four Horsemen faction:

"So The Bloodline is and they start their entrance about five minutes into the show after we've had the DX business and introduce the new announcer and then Roman Reigns then speaks nine minutes in, it takes him four minutes. I know they're big stars and I know it's a big entrance but they're not the only ones. I think that's why the show takes forever, they feel like instead of filling three hours with action, we will make everything last longer. But however, this is the top group in the business right now, this is the modern day Four Horsemen."

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn are involved in the upcoming WarGames Match or not.

