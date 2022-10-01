"Literally carrying this show" - Wrestling fans react to Sami Zayn getting confronted by The Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Sami Zayn was confronted by Jey Uso once again. WWE fans took to Twitter to react to the segment and The Bloodline's impact on the show.
The Honorary teamed up with Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa in a tag team match on the latest episode of the blue brand. Following their win over Ricochet and Madcap Moss, Zayn and Solo came face-to-face with Jey backstage on the blue brand. This led to Jey claiming that he "saw right through Zayn."
Taking to Twitter, wrestling fans praised both Jey and Zayn for the segment, suggesting that they are "carrying" SmackDown with their exchanges.
On last week's SmackDown, Zayn was officially declared an Honorary Uce by Roman Reigns and was seemingly accepted into the faction.
Zayn was also in action on Monday Night RAW recently, as he defeated AJ Styles with Solo Sikoa in his corner. The winning run for the former Intercontinental Champion continued on the blue brand.
Paul Heyman recently cleared the air regarding Jey Uso and The Bloodline
The Special Counsel recently cleared the air regarding Jey Uso hating Sami Zayn. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Paul Heyman claimed that Jey wasn't a 'hater.'
Heyman further made it clear that Jey is still the right-hand man of Roman Reigns and his faction after being initially introduced as the same back in 2020.
"Attention: @WWE Jey Uso is not a 'hater!' As the right-hand man. He merely offers a contrarian opinion!" wrote Heyman.
The Usos and Heyman were the initial members of Reigns' group when he formed it a few years ago.
The Bloodline has been on a winning run lately. In the main event of last week's SmackDown, The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes in an enticing encounter
