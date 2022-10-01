"Literally carrying this show" - Wrestling fans react to Sami Zayn getting confronted by The Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

On this week's SmackDown, Sami Zayn was confronted by Jey Uso once again. WWE fans took to Twitter to react to the segment and The Bloodline's impact on the show.

The Honorary teamed up with Bloodline stablemate Solo Sikoa in a tag team match on the latest episode of the blue brand. Following their win over Ricochet and Madcap Moss, Zayn and Solo came face-to-face with Jey backstage on the blue brand. This led to Jey claiming that he "saw right through Zayn."

Taking to Twitter, wrestling fans praised both Jey and Zayn for the segment, suggesting that they are "carrying" SmackDown with their exchanges.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



The #1 feud in wrestling today.



It's not even close.



#SmackDown Sami Zayn and Jey Uso.The #1 feud in wrestling today.It's not even close. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso. The #1 feud in wrestling today. It's not even close. #SmackDown https://t.co/7GqJmHjkLR

ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ @westonroad_



#SmackDown This dynamic between JEY USO and SAMI ZAYN is literally CARRYING THIS SHOW This dynamic between JEY USO and SAMI ZAYN is literally CARRYING THIS SHOW#SmackDown https://t.co/muqRpwRuiV

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble Jey Uso sacrificed a holiday to hate on Sami Zayn Jey Uso sacrificed a holiday to hate on Sami Zayn 😭

Crucifi❌io_WORP “Blazin’ ‘90s hip-hop and R&B!” @Crucifixio

When this Jey Uso/Sami Zayn thing finally comes to a head, it’s gonna be SO good! We got a small taste last week when Jey was allowed to rip that old Bloodline t-shirt off of Sami but that just whet the appetite. The real thing gon be DELICIOUS! #Smackdown When this Jey Uso/Sami Zayn thing finally comes to a head, it’s gonna be SO good! We got a small taste last week when Jey was allowed to rip that old Bloodline t-shirt off of Sami but that just whet the appetite. The real thing gon be DELICIOUS! #Smackdownhttps://t.co/r3H5wnwXwy

iBeast @ibeastIess Jey Uso fought through the borders to get into Canada to stay hating on Sami Zayn.



Elite hater. Jey Uso fought through the borders to get into Canada to stay hating on Sami Zayn.Elite hater.

MeWesley @weszmarsh Jey Uso everytime he comes face-to-face with Sami Zayn #SmackDown Jey Uso everytime he comes face-to-face with Sami Zayn #SmackDown https://t.co/jzQodqzP0o

ᴜɴᴄʟᴇ ᴅʀᴇᴡ @westonroad_



#SmackDown JEY USO’s HATE FOR SAMI ZAYN JUST GROWS MORE EVERY SINGLE WEEK JEY USO’s HATE FOR SAMI ZAYN JUST GROWS MORE EVERY SINGLE WEEK 😭😭#SmackDown https://t.co/95wWLXqbRT

Matt Moody @MattMoody_M Jey Uso is someone who CLEARLY doesn’t want Sami Zayn in The Bloodline. #SmackDown Jey Uso is someone who CLEARLY doesn’t want Sami Zayn in The Bloodline. #SmackDown

HighlyUnderratedSportsPage @HighlyUndSP #fridaynightsmackdown #Smackdown #WrestlingTwitter #SamiZayn #JeyUso #thehighlyunderratedsportspage Jey Uso sent Sami Zayn a “ fair warning “ if he’s up to any tricks with the 🩸line. Sami had to remind him that if he got any issues he gotta take it up with the Tribal Chief. #WWE Jey Uso sent Sami Zayn a “ fair warning “ if he’s up to any tricks with the 🩸line. Sami had to remind him that if he got any issues he gotta take it up with the Tribal Chief. #WWE #fridaynightsmackdown #Smackdown #WrestlingTwitter #SamiZayn #JeyUso #thehighlyunderratedsportspage https://t.co/9ip9hk4nmX

On last week's SmackDown, Zayn was officially declared an Honorary Uce by Roman Reigns and was seemingly accepted into the faction.

Zayn was also in action on Monday Night RAW recently, as he defeated AJ Styles with Solo Sikoa in his corner. The winning run for the former Intercontinental Champion continued on the blue brand.

Paul Heyman recently cleared the air regarding Jey Uso and The Bloodline

The Special Counsel recently cleared the air regarding Jey Uso hating Sami Zayn. Taking to his official Instagram handle, Paul Heyman claimed that Jey wasn't a 'hater.'

Heyman further made it clear that Jey is still the right-hand man of Roman Reigns and his faction after being initially introduced as the same back in 2020.

"Attention: @WWE Jey Uso is not a 'hater!' As the right-hand man. He merely offers a contrarian opinion!" wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's story regarding Jey Uso:

The Usos and Heyman were the initial members of Reigns' group when he formed it a few years ago.

The Bloodline has been on a winning run lately. In the main event of last week's SmackDown, The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against The Brawling Brutes in an enticing encounter

