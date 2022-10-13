"As the leader by a mile" - Wrestling fans suggest that Sonya Deville fits better in Toxic Attraction than Mandy Rose

Wrestling fans have suggested that Sonya Deville fits better into Toxic Attraction compared to Mandy Rose.
On this week's edition of NXT, Deville assisted Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne after Jayne's loss to Alba Fyre. The trio attacked Fyre and put her through a table in Rose's absence.
Taking to Twitter, a major portion of fans claimed that Deville fits a lot better with Dolin and Jayne. Twitter users also suggested that she could become the leader of Toxic Attraction down the road.
Deville will be in action next week on NXT. She is set for a singles match against Alba Fyre ahead of her title match against Mandy Rose.
Fyre, formerly known as Kay Lee Ray, will challenge the Toxic Attraction leader for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2022.
Mandy Rose recently reacted to Sonya Deville's assistance
Mandy Rose has reacted to Sonya Deville assisting her and Toxic Attraction on NXT.
Taking to Twitter, Rose thanked her best friend for having her back once again. During this week's NXT, Deville also explained her actions, stating that despite her differences with Rose in the past, the two are still best friends.
"That’s my best friend… always has my back," wrote Rose.
In response to Rose's tweet, Deville had a one-word response: 'Always.'
Rose and Deville previously teamed up on the main roster and were known as Fire and Desire. The duo never won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but got over with the WWE Universe quite nicely.
It now remains to be seen if Deville is going to stick around in NXT and possibly team up with Toxic Attraction. The duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne previously competed on SmackDown. Deville is also working under the blue brand at the moment and could be joined by Toxic Attraction.
