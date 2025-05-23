Wrestling journalist's shocking claims before Saturday Night's Main Event: "Can't have John Cena as a hero anymore" (Exclusive)

Veteran journalist and Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on John Cena vs. R-Truth. The 54-time 24/7 Champion will take on his 'childhood hero' in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

Truth interfered in Randy Orton vs. John Cena at Backlash, allowing Cena to pin Orton and retain the Undisputed WWE Title. Later, in the post-show press conference, The Franchise Player put Truth through a table with an Attitude Adjustment. The following week, during a sit-down interview with Wade Barrett, Truth mentioned that he would face his hero at the upcoming event.

During the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill predicted that Cena would destroy Truth in the matchup. He felt R-Truth would be paralyzed by the disbelief of his hero bashing him in the ring.

"His hero is John Cena, and I think the match is gonna go with him being like, 'Why are you doing this to me? Why are you doing this?' I think R-Truth is going to be beaten down by Cena quite a lot in the match, with Truth going, 'Why are you doing this?' It's just gonna be R-Truth learning a lesson that he can't have John Cena as a hero anymore. He's gonna lose his idolization of John," he said. [From 4:13 onwards]

This match could very well prove to be an emotional roller coaster for the star who hopes to knock some sense into The Last Real Champion. It will be interesting to see what drama unfolds at Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend.

