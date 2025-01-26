Wrestling legend calls for a championship rematch after Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker ends in controversy (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the match between Sheamus and Bron Breakker. The two WWE stars faced off for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

The Intercontinental Championship bout at Saturday Night's Main Event was marred by controversy. As Sheamus pinned the champion, the referee counted to three, but Breakker put his foot on the rope. This led to huge confusion as The Celtic Warrior thought he had won the match, but the official insisted that the bout would go on.

Bron Breakker finally picked up the win after hitting the Spear on his opponent. In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter pointed out that the referee made the three-count and later noticed that Breakker's foot was on the rope. He felt the finish warranted a rematch soon. Apter also noted that Jesse "The Body" Ventura, who was on commentary, also noticed the incident and protested vehemently after the contest.

"I think the referee may have messed up here. The commentators were even mentioning that the champion put his leg on the rope but the referee had already counted to three, it looked like from the TV review. If it were me, I'd hold up the title and have a rematch. They once again need to look at the footage maybe from a different vantage point. It looked to me like the referee counted to three and it looked like that to Jesse Ventura as well."

With this win, Bron Breakker has once again denied Sheamus the Intercontinental Championship, a title that has eluded him for years. It will be interesting to see if The Celtic Warrior can win the prestigious title before eventually hanging up his wrestling boots.

