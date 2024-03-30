Wrestling legend criticizes Goldberg for recent comments against current champion; questions his in-ring abilities

Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell recently fired shots at Bill Goldberg over the latter's comments about WWE and one-half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Asuka.

The former WCW icon recently discussed his relationship with WWE on the Nothing Left Unsaid podcast. He claimed that the Stamford-based promotion tried to lay waste to his legacy by having Asuka beat his 173-0 streak.

For those unaware, the Damage CTRL member broke the WWE Hall of Famer's undefeated streak on the May 14, 2017, episode of NXT Live Event courtesy of a victory over Bianca Belair.

On a recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the veteran pointed out that Goldberg's streak reached legendary status only because WCW booked him that way. Mantell mentioned that none of the former champion's matches lasted over five minutes because he couldn't keep the audience engaged for that long.

"Listen, Bill, wrestling, whether you've been informed of this or not, it's preplanned! And he did it in a way that the match never got underway. It was over in a minute. And they did this for months, and months, and months. The real thing is that if that didn't get you over, nothing would! Let me say something about Bill Goldberg. He got his streak over, it caught on and people liked it. But if he went more than five minutes, you know what you'd do? You'd be looking for those concession stands because he couldn't do a five-ten minute match," said Mantell. [From 1:35 - 2:32]

Mantell feels Asuka should start using Goldberg's Spear

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Mantell suggested that Asuka should start using the Spear to get some heat. He felt that would be the perfect response from WWE to the former world champion.

"Hey, who used the Spear tonight? Remember, there was a Spear used by somebody? I forgot now. And I was thinking automatically, 'Boy, Goldberg's mad!' That's what she [Asuka] needs to do. Boom!" Mantell said.

The legendary star was arguably WCW's biggest homegrown talent during the Monday Night Wars. It will be interesting to see if Asuka or WWE responds to his comments.

