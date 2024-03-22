How did Goldberg react when Asuka beat his winning streak 7 years ago?

There have been several iconic and memorable streaks throughout the history of wrestling. Among them is Goldberg's WCW streak, which was overshadowed by Asuka's impressive record seven years ago. Interestingly, while the WWE Hall of Famer initially seemed happy with The Empress of Tomorrow breaking his record, he now recalls the moment quite differently.

Asuka's win against Bianca Belair during an NXT live event on May 14, 2017, marked a historical event as it bumped her record to 174 wins and no losses. This made her streak the longest undefeated record in WWE history. Goldberg previously held the record from 1997 to 1998 during his time at WCW, wherein he racked up 173 continuous wins.

The Empress of Tomorrow posted about her accomplishment on social media but paid respect to the Hall of Famer's record, stating that she looked up to him and that he was an amazing wrestler. Goldberg positively responded to the current Women's Tag Team Champion's comment and said that the streak was in good hands before congratulating her.

Years later, the Hall of Famer had a different reaction while talking about his streak being broken. Speaking on Tim Green - Nothing Left Unsaid, the legend was a bit dismissive of Asuka. He even stated that he couldn't remember her name and referred to her as "some Japanese girl."

Goldberg has a sour relationship with WWE CCO Triple H

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

The former Universal Champion had an unforgettable WCW journey, but it seems like he didn't have the best time in WWE, as his relationship with his former bosses and colleagues wasn't the smoothest.

In the same interview with Tim Green - Nothing Left Unsaid, the former superstar was asked if something happened during his time at the Stamford-based promotion that resulted in the company changing the way it presented him. The Hall of Famer cited that it was probably because of his sour relationship with Triple H, the son-in-law of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Which WWE legends sided with Asuka?

Fans were quite mad about the Hall of Famer's recent comments about the Damage CTRL member. Aside from fans, the latter also received support from a couple of legends of the sport.

While replying to Asuka's initial tweet from 2017, Scott Hall said she was more talented than Goldberg. Ironically, he was one of the people responsible for breaking Da Man's streak by helping Kevin Nash in 1998.

Another wrestling legend who sided with Asuka was Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac). The former NWO member posted a photo with the current Women's Tag Team Champion and Scott Hall.

The former Universal Champion had his last WWE match in February 2022, where he came up short against Roman Reigns. His contract with the company expired at the end of that year and was not renewed.

