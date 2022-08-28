Wrestling legend discloses one major difference that Triple H has already made to the entire WWE locker room (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantel recently pointed out a major difference Triple H has made to the WWE locker room since taking over as Head of Creative.

There have seemingly been a lot of changes since The Game took over as Head of Creative following Vince McMahon's retirement. Not only has RAW and SmackDown been improving in quality, but reports suggest that there has been an increase in wrestling per hour on both brands.

The 14-time world champion has also brought in a new array of released stars such as Hit Row, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Johhny Gargano, among others.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantel opined that Triple H has already made a big difference. The wrestling legend revealed that attitude is the single biggest difference that is seen in the locker room.

"I think Triple H has made a big difference already. The biggest difference he's going to make is by attitude. The attitude is better, a lot better."

He also mentioned how former CEO Vince McMahon was hard to reach and talk to.

"Because with Vince [McMahon], you couldn't talk to Vince. He may not even have had anything to say to you. I tried to see him for two years one time and I got him one time. And that's after two years." [1:18 - 1:58]

Triple H held a crucial backstage meeting with the talent after he took over

A report from Fightful Select revealed that Triple H held a talent meeting on RAW just days before SummerSlam 2022. In this meeting, he reportedly promised change and transparency, something that many talents felt there wasn't under the previous regime.

There was said to be a general sense of optimism around the meeting. We are likely to hear more reports about how there is an increasing number of talent who are willing to go and directly pitch ideas to The Game.

Either way, WWE is riding a wave of momentum right now, and there are a few key figures to thank for that. It remains to be seen how the product shapes up as we head to Clash at the Castle on September 3.

