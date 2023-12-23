Wrestling legend discusses WWE's missed opportunity with AJ Styles this week on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke in detail about AJ Styles' match against Solo Sikoa on SmackDown this week.

The Phenomenal One kicked off SmackDown this week. He made it clear that he wanted Roman Reigns ahead of Randy Orton and LA Knight. He even faced Solo Sikoa in a singles match on the blue brand.

This week on Smack Talk, Apter mentioned that AJ Styles did look angry during his opening promo. However, the journalist felt that a lot of that aggression didn't come out during his match against the Street Champ.

"I love his new attitude. What I didn't like was when he had his revenge match against Solo, the fury in him didn't come out as much as I thought it would have in that match?" [From 5:33 onwards]

This week, Nick Aldis announced that AJ Styles will feature in a huge triple threat match also involving Randy Orton and LA Knight to determine the next challenger for Roman Reigns. The match will happen on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown on January 5.

