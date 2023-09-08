Wrestling legend explains why he originally hated Terry Funk

A Wrestling veteran recently explained why he hated Terry Funk at first.

Tommy Dreamer has been in the wrestling business for over 30 years. He has wrestled for all the top promotions and in different matches. Even at 52, the star is still going strong in the ring and is one of the most respected people in the business.

While Tommy Dreamer is an old-school wrestler with a tremendous amount of respect for those who came before him, there is one individual in particular that he initially hated.

During a recent interview with Under The Ring, Dreamer revealed that he hated Funk because he was so good in the ring, and he beat up Dusty Rhodes.

"First time I saw Terry Funk was on my television and I hated Terry Funk," Dreamer said. "I hated, hated, hated Terry Funk growing up. Why? Because he did his job so well. Because he beat up my hero 'The American Dream' Dusty Rhodes. I never realized how great he was until I got into the wrestling industry because, again, he broke Dusty Rhodes' arm, and I was the biggest Dusty Rhodes guy. He was my hero and the reason I got into wrestling." [HT Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

Terry Funk later became Tommy Dreamer's mentor

Dreamer hated him at first because of what Funk did to his idol, Dusty Rhodes. However, Tommy revealed during the same interview that he started liking Funk after they worked together at ECW.

He also stated that Funk guided him in the right direction and became his mentor.

"When I first met him in original ECW, I wanna say '92, and he just took a liking to me. He really helped me and then he became my real mentor, took me under his wing, and I was struggling trying to learn how to get over. And struggling to cut my teeth in this industry and trying so, so hard. He just sat me down and gave me so much great advice. Then when I was at his funeral and wake, it was that same thing that he saw in me, he saw in so many other people," said Dreamer. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Expand Tweet

It is good to hear that Tommy Dreamer changed his mind about Funk, and they forged a strong relationship.

What did you make of Tommy Dreamer's remarks about Terry Funk? Sound off in the comments section.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.