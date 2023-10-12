Wrestling legend hints at WWE's big 6-month plan for Cody Rhodes after becoming Tag Team Champion (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes won a Tag Team Championship in WWE for the first time in nine years at Fastlane 2023. Instead of his brother Dustin Rhodes (FKA Goldust), it is Jey Uso who won the gold with The American Nightmare. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell hinted that WWE has big plans stemming from this Tag Team Title win.

As you may know by now, Cody Rhodes is the one who, in the storyline, brought Jey Uso over to RAW. The two men, who were on completely different sides earlier this year, are now side-by-side and making waves in the company.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell said that the Tag Title run puts Cody Rhodes right back into the Bloodline story - implying a six-month-long plan for him to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. He said that now it makes a lot more sense and won't feel as random:

"I think it's great because now Cody [Rhodes] is in the story. You've got to involve these people in the story somewhere, you get your result later on. But atleast he's in the story. And wins and losses don't mean anything, really. Unless it's super, super important and you have nowhere else to go with it. But now that Cody is in on the story, Jey Uso and Cody are together, so now it doesn't seem like...now it doesn't seem like if they hadn't been tagged in this, say later on a SmackDown, for Cody to run in and help his buddy, now it doesn't seem out of the left field."

Mantell even emphasized a long-standing booking strategy that he believes in:

"Now it seems like he's been introduced to the story and now for him showing up, it makes total sense. And see, every time they do something like that, they open up just about eight more matches. They can do anything with it. But again, I go back to my old saying - 'Don't rush it, take your time and let it get you there'." [From 01:44 to 02:59]

You can watch the full video below:

Cody Rhodes almost suffered an injury on RAW

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the post-Fastlane episode of RAW.

The new finisher combination between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso saw The American Nightmare seemingly hit a piledriver on himself, nearly suffering a serious injury in the process.

Thankfully, he seemed perfectly fine after that and even appeared shortly thereafter in NXT to make some big announcements.

