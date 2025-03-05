Wrestling legend lambasts The Rock's WWE press conferences

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock and The Final Boss, is a prominent figure in WWE's biggest storyline heading into WrestleMania 41. While his character work has received praise, his press conferences have drawn criticism.

Ad

After every appearance the 52-year-old makes, he does a post-show press conference. The Rock touched upon a bevy of topics, including John Cena's heel turn, immediately after the Elimination Chamber show in Toronto, Canada. Jim Cornette claimed it put him to sleep.

On The Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling legend said that Johnson should not analyze these moments. Cornette wondered why the wrestler-turned-actor wants to reiterate some things, like he grew up in the business.

Ad

Trending

"You don't blow that authenticity by analyzing it and how great you were to have thought of it and performed it so well 15 minutes later. I just—he's putting me to sleep," Jim Cornette said. "The angle itself may have been over, but the issue is not over," the veteran added, referring to John Cena's heel turn. [From 27:10 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The Rock, John Cena, and Travis Scott beat down the Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, in the show-closing segment at Rogers Centre last Saturday. Jim wondered if the company would fire Cena based on an old incident.

Jim Cornette explains why The Rock's WWE press conferences do harm

According to Jim Cornette, viewers are unable to follow the storyline if The Rock is always shuttling between being a babyface and a heel. Cornette claimed Dwayne Johnson wants to portray the bad guy on-screen but wants all the praise for pulling off a great performance.

Ad

Jim Cornette feels the overarching storyline is affected deeply if The Rock is always breaking character immediately after the premium live events:

"He wants to be a babyface and a heel at the same time. He wants to play a heel on TV because it's fun, and he wants to be praised as a great guy for doing such a wonderful job of it, and at the same point, it confuses people and gets in the way of the g*****n story in front of them when he's back-and-forth like that," Cornette stated. [From 28:13 to 28:36]

Ad

Ad

At the time of this writing, there is no word of when The Final Boss will appear next. However, John Cena's next appearance is reportedly in two weeks' time.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback