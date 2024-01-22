Wrestling legend makes serious claim about WWE’s women’s division

A Hall of Famer just made some serious claims about the current WWE Women's division.

Ted DiBiase is widely regarded as one of the greatest heels in professional wrestling. He was also responsible for many controversial moments in WWE history which are still remembered to this day.

Although DiBiase is retired from the ring, he recently made his return to NXT in 2021 and was part of the storyline between Cameron Grimes and LA Knight.

DiBiase has apparently been watching the product and spoke about the current state of the company's women's division on the latest episode of Everybody's Got A Pod podcast where he claimed that the women's division is putting on more believable matches than the men's division.

"I hope none of the current talent... take this the wrong way, but I watch, and as I watch, a lot of my peers, the guys that were in the business [at] the same time... as they watch, the girls division of the WWE put on more believable matches than the guys," DiBiase said. "And I mean, guy after guy after guy [who came up in the business] with me will agree with me and I don't know why." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Ted DiBiase thinks Pete Rose should not be in WWE Hall of Fame

Pete Rose was a baseball star who had made brief appearances for WWE between 1998 and 2000, and was often a victim of Kane's beatdowns. His sporadic appearances for the company had earned him a Hall of Fame induction.

However, Ted DiBiase stated on his Everybody's Got A Pod podcast that Pete Rose didn't do enough for the business to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

"I guess the first question I would have is what did Pete Rose ever contribute to wrestling? Other than that [getting beaten up by Kane], if there was some significant reason, I would say okay, but it's the pro wrestling Hall of Fame. It's not the baseball Hall of Fame. It's like take me or some other wrestler and induct us into the professional baseball Hall of Fame. For what?!" [6:44 – 7:29]

It's no surprise that the WWE's women's division has come a long way since the Attitude Era and has produced some of the best women's wrestlers of all time.

What do make of Ted DiBiase's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

