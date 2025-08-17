Wrestling legend recalls his crucial advice to John Cena - "Do it bell to bell" (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson recently spoke about helping John Cena. The Four Horsemen member was paired with Cena backstage during his early days in the WWE.

Anderson worked as a backstage agent in WWE when John Cena debuted in the company. Cena was part of the famous OVW group that also included Batista, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar. The legend, on the instructions of Vince McMahon, worked closely with Cena for a decade and helped him with the subtle art of storytelling in the ring.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter, Arn mentioned that he always wanted John to get reactions as a babyface. He recalled telling John Cena to make his opponent look formidable in the ring. Anderson detailed that the Cenation leader had a great look but still needed to make his opponent seem like a credible threat to him to sell the match.

"Getting heat was something that John Cena, it was fine to him. But I'm talking about getting heat on him, not him being a heel and getting heat. I'm talking about him being a babyface. I taught him, I think, pretty sure, make your opponent, John. If you make your opponent on the fine end, I quit looking at your body, and I look at the other guy as having a chance. If you just take it on face value, who would beat a guy that was jacked like that? Nobody, right? So, make your opponent. Create an opponent and do it bell to bell." [From 4:05 onwards]

John Cena is currently on a roll with his farewell tour. The star turned babyface again before his SummerSlam clash against Cody Rhodes. He is now slated to face Logan Paul at Clash in Paris later this month.

Please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda if you use the quotes from this article.

Sportskeeda also thanks The Gathering, hosted by T-Mart Promotions, for providing the perfect venue for this interview.

