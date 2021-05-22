Wrestling legend reveals what it was like working with The Great Khali

Wrestling legend Tom Prichard recently opened up about his experience working with The Great Khali. Tom Prichard is the brother of WWE executive Bruce Prichard.

Tom Prichard was recently interviewed by The Hannibal TV on YouTube. During the interview, Prichard was asked about working with The Great Khali. Prichard said that Khali was not intimidating despite his size and put the Punjabi star as a genuinely nice person:

"Khali was not intimidating. He was a very nice man when I was around him and I heard all the stories. I had all the information that I needed when I went and first met him. You know, we make our own decisions and we make our own mind up and I did. He was a very nice guy to me. You can read into anybody's attitude and once again, it's up to you to make your own decision and form your own opinion. To me, Khali was not the greatest performer, certainly never going to be a technical wizard but didn't need to be. He was seven feet tall. For me Khali was never intimidating. He was always very nice and good to work with."

A quick look at The Great Khali in WWE

The Great Khali signed his contract with WWE in January 2006 before going on to make his televised debut, attacking The Undertaker. He wrestled in his first WWE match a few weeks later, squashing Funaki. His impressive run continued as he destroyed Rey Mysterio a few weeks later.

In July 2007, The Great Khali won his World Heavyweight Championship in WWE after winning a 20-man Battle Royale on SmackDown. From mid-2008, we saw Khali's push wane a little as he was given the Punjabi Playboy character and was managed by Ranjin Singh.

Khali's last WWE match was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018 where he was a part of the 50-man battle royal.

