Wrestling legend reveals why he thinks The Bloodline will lose again at Backlash 2023 (Exclusive)

Things have been less than stable in The Bloodline. Even without Roman Reigns throughout April, the most dominant faction in recent WWE history has never looked as unstable as they do now. Wrestling legend Bill Apter revealed why he thinks they are going to lose at Backlash 2023.

Bill Apter spoke to Teddy Long and co-host Mac Davis on The Wrestling Time Machine to preview Backlash 2023. One of the marquee matches will see The Usos and Solo Sikoa take on The Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn along with Matt Riddle in a six-man tag team match.

Given the recent tensions that have been occurring within The Bloodline, Bill Apter predicts that they will lose to further the story:

“I think there’s going to be some sort of dissension taking place in the Bloodline between the Usos there and it's going to cost him the victory. Because he kept saying, ‘What happens if they lose?’ ‘We’re not going to lose?’ ‘But what happens if we lose?’ So there’s something more to this than what we know. I pick the Bloodline to lose that night.” (12:38 – 13:00)

Will Solo Sikoa take out The Usos if The Bloodline loses at Backlash 2023?

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns has not been happy with The Usos ever since WrestleMania 39 and Paul Heyman has subtly but cleverly indicated that on multiple occasions.

Solo Sikoa has been the one tasked with taking out The Usos. He was supposed to do so recently in Corpus Christi after the brothers failed to regain the tag team titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Although Matt Riddle prevented Solo Sikoa's attack from happening, it has been made clear on multiple instances that he will take his own brothers out on Roman Reigns' orders.

If the trio loses at Backlash, expect some major consequences.

