Wrestling legend says 32-year-old star can call Tony Khan as a back-up option after release from WWE

Tony Khan has the second-most stacked roster in the entire wrestling world. All Elite Wrestling has proven to be a haven for several released WWE stars – all of whom Khan has embraced with open arms. Wrestling legend Vince Russo thinks that a recently released WWE star has the option of calling Tony Khan.

That superstar is none other than 32-year-old Mandy Rose, who was recently released by WWE due to her involvement in posting adult-themed content on a third-party website. Unsurprisingly, several wrestling fans have voiced their support for her joining Saraya (fka Paige) in AEW.

Speaking about Mandy Rose's release on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, ex-WWE writer Vince Russo believes that the former NXT Women's Champion can bet on herself, and call Tony Khan to join AEW:

"Here's the beauty. She can roll the dice and bet on herself because if for some reason or the other this goes south, she just has to call Tony Khan." (4:53-5:06)

Russo believed that Mandy Rose was okay being released by WWE due to the money that the third-party revenue stream is bringing her:

"It's really that simple. I have to believe she was making a lot of money doing this. It's a lot easier than breaking her back in the ring and being on the road for all these shows for god knows how many days. She made the decision to say, 'You know what, this is a revenue stream for me. I think I'm going to continue, and if that doesn't work for you guys, then I guess we'll go [our separate ways]'. That's what I would like to believe." (5:07-5:35)

You can watch the full video below:

Will Tony Khan continue to bloat his roster with big-name signings?

Tony Khan added a whopping 28 names to the AEW roster in 2022. Some of these have already departed the company – including William Regal and Jake Atlas.

Mandy Rose could potentially be the first major AEW signing of 2023 as she will likely have had a 90-day non-compete clause in her WWE contract. Either way, it may or may not be a good decision.

While AEW fans have welcomed Saraya with open arms, there seems to be a growing sentiment that Khan's bloating up the roster has led to many big names being lost in the shuffle.

Either way, one thing is clear – Mandy Rose won't be hurting for money after WWE.

