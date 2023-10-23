Wrestling legend says he changed his gear thanks to Jerry Lawler's observation (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is widely viewed as one of the greatest commentators and wrestlers of all time. In an exclusive interview, Brian Knobbs recalled how Lawler once advised him to undergo an appearance change.

Knobbs was part of the Nasty Boys tag team alongside Jerry Sags. The two men initially made their names in the AWA before they were fired for almost burning down a motel. They went on to work in Memphis, where Jerry Lawler offered some game-changing career advice.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Knobbs disclosed details about a conversation he had with Lawler about The Nasty Boys' wrestling attire:

"He goes, 'You guys are called The Nasty Boys but your outfits, you don't look like a nasty boy.' Me and Sags thought about that and right away we didn't have the bodies like the rest of the wrestlers. We were the ones that started covering up the bodies, so we just had our arms, cut the sleeves off, so all we had to do is make sure our arms look good because nobody's gonna see the other half." [2:33 – 3:02]

Jerry Lawler is not the only person to give The Nasty Boys great advice

After returning to the AWA, Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags added a new move to their repertoire thanks to some words of wisdom from Adrian Adonis.

Adonis, one of wrestling's biggest names in the 1980s, advised The Nasty Boys to create a disgusting move to live up to their name.

"Adrian said to us, 'You guys are calling yourselves The Nasty Boys. You ain't doing nothing nasty. You ain't gouging nobody's eyeball out or doing this. Why don't you take somebody's face and stick it in your armpit?' And then boom, Pity City was born," Knobbs continued. [3:20 – 3:34]

Knobbs' tag team partner Sags recently explained how wrestlers used to get reprimanded if they leaked information to media outlets.

