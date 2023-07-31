Wrestling legend says record-breaking 8-time Champion shouldn't be the man to dethrone Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set for Tribal Combat this Saturday at SummerSlam 2023. Ahead of the second-biggest show of the year, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell admitted that a record-breaking eight-time Champion shouldn't be the man to end the Tribal Chief's run.

The man in question is none other than Jey Uso - an eight-time Tag Team Champion in WWE. Not only that, but he is one-half of the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history, along with Jimmy Uso, having broken The New Day's record in 2022.

Speaking of the SummerSlam main event between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell gave his reason as to why Jey Uso shouldn't be the man to dethrone Reigns:

"I don't think so. He's [Jey Uso] a tag team [star]. You can't split a tag team, because you have more negatives than you do positives. Roman Reigns is the wheel that runs them. If something happens to Roman, you better get another tire or two or three because you're going to have trouble bumping down the road," said Mantell.

The wrestling veteran continued:

"What WWE has done, they have strategically laid out their steps and they've got some people over now. I remember a year ago we were talking, and they had one guy over - that was Roman. That was it. And we talked about how shallow or how short the bench was for his opponents. Now it's not short. Now it's built-in and they can almost go in any direction they want to go." (0:40-1:46)

You can watch the full video below:

Roman Reigns took a very personal shot at Jey Uso this past week on SmackDown

It was an interesting segment this past week on SmackDown. Roman Reigns was at his gaslighting best and tried his best to blame the falling out of The Bloodline on Jimmy Uso.

Things got even more personal, with Reigns telling Jey Uso that even his younger brother Solo Sikoa loves and respects The Tribal Chief more than him.

Ultimately, Jey Uso kept a level head but was taken out by the numbers game from Reigns and Sikoa.

Are you team Roman or team Jey this Saturday in Detroit? Let us know in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.