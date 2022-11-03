Dutch Mantell is a big fan of Sami Zayn and Bloodline's storyline on WWE SmackDown, saying Zayn's rise was the "greatest patience job" in wrestling.

The Bloodline saga is arguably the best in wrestling today. Each week, the faction steals the show with riveting segments that keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. From Zayn making his way into the stable to becoming an "Honorary Uce" to his dissension with Jey Uso, WWE has struck gold with the storyline.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell heaped praise on how WWE has patiently booked Sami Zayn's rise. The wrestling veteran also gave a lot of credit for his success to Vince McMahon's regime, under whose tenure the storyline was first put into place.

Mantell believes fans will remain invested even when Sami Zayn inevitably separates from Bloodline and joins forces with Kevin Owens to take them down.

"The greatest patience job I have seen is with Sami Zayn. But that's not necessarily Triple H, they have stretched it this long with the old regime. So when they do that, and I guess they bring in his partner (Kevin Owens) or whatever, it's gonna work. Because now he's over with the crowd, Bray Wyatt got over with the crowd," said Dutch Mantell. (9:43 - 10:08)

Check out the full video below:

Dutch Mantell thinks Triple H listens to WWE fans

Furthermore, Mantell emphasized how essential it is to understand what your audience demands to see and deliver accordingly. He then added that Triple H reads his audience well and was booking just what the fans desired.

"Listen to your audience. When you go out, you gotta read the room and you know what to do. And I'm sure Triple H listens to those fans. They don't make noise for no reason. You gotta them a reason to. They tell them where to go and not he decides where to go. Fans Triple H where to go. You just got to follow the path and he's got it. It needs no Ph.D. or pseudo-science to understand, just listen to them," added Mantell (10:13 - 10:52)

Roman Reigns threatened to remove the "Uso" surname from Jey Uso and bestow it upon Sami Zayn on last week's SmackDown. It adds another layer of complexity to the dense Bloodline storyline, making it even more compelling.

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's opinion on Zayn and Bloodline's storyline on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : 0 votes