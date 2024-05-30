Wrestling legend shares candid opinion on Jade Cargill; feels she needs more time in the ring to develop

WWE star and one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Jade Cargill is one of the company's fastest-rising stars. Former WCW President and WWE manager Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the star's development in the ring.

Cargill and Bianca Belair showed total dominance at King and Queen of the Ring during their tag team encounter against Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae. The champs hit a DDT and wheelbarrow combination on their opponents to retain the tag titles at the premium live event.

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff reviewed the action from King and Queen of the Ring. Speaking on the pre-show match, the former WCW president praised the duo of Cargill and Bianca Belair. He pointed out that Jade has come a long way. He felt she needed more time in the ring to work out the kinks and become a major star for the company.

Trending

"She just hasn't had the reps yet. That comes with time." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill narrowly lost out in the Queen of the Ring tournament

When the Queen of the Ring brackets were set, Jade Cargill seemed like one of the strongest contenders to win the tournament.

However, things did not go her way. She faced Nia Jax in the quarterfinals of the tournament during the May 17 episode of SmackDown. The two stars battled hard for a place in the semifinals.

Nia spotted Jade's daughter seated at ringside and proceeded to trash-talk her. This led to the animosity between the two stars reaching a fever pitch. With the referee distracted, Jax tried to use a steel chair on her opponent near the timekeeper's area. However, Jade Cargill stopped Jax and used the cold hard steel to strike her.

Expand Tweet

The ref saw this and called off the match awarding Nia Jax the win via disqualification. The Irresistible Force then went on to defeat Bianca Belair and Lyra Valkyria to win the tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Sting returning for another match? Details HERE.