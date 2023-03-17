Wrestling legend thinks John Cena left current RAW star "flabbergasted" in off-script moment (Exclusive)

John Cena has a reputation for putting his opponents on fire - not in the ring, but on the mic. With few who are able to match Cena's ability on the mic, it becomes a make-or-break situation. Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell thinks that The Cenation Leader recently left Austin Theory "flabbergasted" in an off-script moment.

On the March 6th episode of Monday Night RAW, United States Champion Austin Theory confronted Cena in his hometown of Boston. He was thoroughly roasted on the mic, with the difference in experience levels showing.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell believes that John Cena went off-script on RAW and left Austin Theory flabbergasted:

"[John] Cena, I think, went off-script and nobody said nothing. What are you going to say to him anyway? And I think you could see Theory getting a little bit flabbergasted, and he didn't have anything to say. And actually, it was good for what they were trying to do, because it showed his real feelings. I think, but they [WWE] could be working me, I could be reading something else into it, but I think it had more to it than what they had."(5:23-5:52)

John Cena revealed whether he picked Austin Theory as his WrestleMania 39 opponent

Given the influence that the 16-time World Champion has as the longest-tenured face of WWE, most believe that he picks and chooses who he faces in big matches like WrestleMania. However, that may not be the case.

In an interview with AP News, John Cena revealed that he didn't choose to face Austin Theory at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

"You would be surprised at my answer. Because that's what I was told would happen. I don't do that. I don't say, 'I want to do this. I want to work with that person.' I don't ever do that. I've never done that. I just try and do what I'm told to do and do it to the best of my abilities."

