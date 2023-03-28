Wrestling legend thinks WWE will make a highly controversial decision in John Cena-Austin Theory match at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Austin Theory is all set to face John Cena in the opening match of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. The youngster vs the veteran will kick off the festivities at WrestleMania weekend. But will they have a clean finish? Wrestling legend Bill Apter thinks something more controversial might happen.

John Cena has only appeared once on RAW in the build-up to WrestleMania 39, earlier this month in Boston when he was confronted by Theory. While he first rejected his offer for a match at WrestleMania 39, it was eventually made official. The United States Championship will be on the line.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, legend Bill Apter predicted that Austin Theory will lose the match via DQ.

"I say a DQ on Austin Theory, I think he's going to lose it during the match and get disqualified." (1:06-1:13)

This would certainly be a controversial finish as the opening match of WrestleMania is considered the second-most important bout on the card - only behind the main event.

You can watch the full video below:

Austin Theory sent a stern message to John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 39

This week on RAW, Austin Theory decided to do something unique. In what felt like a throwback to the early pandemic era at the WWE Performance Center, he cut a promo before the show began.

On the latest episode of RAW, the young United States Champion sent a message to John Cena, vowing to make fans lose all faith in the leader of the Cenation. However, Cena did not appear on the go-home edition of the red brand this week.

Who do you want to see win at WrestleMania 39? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

If you take any quotes from the first half of the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes